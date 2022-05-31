RBI Grade B Admit Card 2022 Released for DEPR/DSIM Phase-1: Check Exam Pattern for Paper-I (Economics/Statistics)

RBI Grade B Admit Card 2022 for DEPR/DSIM Phase-1 has been released by the Reserve Bank of India on its official website @rbi.org.in. Read more to know how to download RBI Grade B Admit Card 2022.

RBI Grade B Admit Card 2022 News: The Reserve Bank of India has released the RBI Grade B Admit Card 2022 for DEPR/DSIM Phase-1 Written Exams that are scheduled to be conducted on 2nd July 2022. Interested eligible candidates can download the RBI Grade B Admit Card 2022 from 30th May 2022 to 2nd July 2022.

RBI Grade B Recruitment 2022 Background

The Reserve Bank of India is conducting the RBI Grade B 2022 Exam for the recruitment of eligible Indian citizens to fill up 294 vacancies of the RBI Grade B Officers (General), RBI Grade B Officer – DEPR, and RBI Grade B Officer - DSIM. Eligible candidates will be called for the RBI Grade B 2022 in different phases for each post. Candidates have to secure minimum marks separately for each test as well as aggregate, as prescribed by the Board. Candidates, who secure minimum marks separately for each Test, as prescribed, will be shortlisted for Phase-II of the Examination based on the aggregate marks obtained in Phase-I.

In this article, we have shared the RBI Grade B Admit 2022 Download Link, Steps to Download, and Exam Pattern for Paper-I (Economics/Statistics).

RBI Grade B 2022 Exam Pattern DEPR/DSIM Phase-I/ Paper-I

Officers in Gr B (DR) – DEPR (Department of Economic and Policy Research)

Name of Paper No. of Questions Duration Maximum Marks Paper-I Objective Type (on Economics) 62 120 minutes 100 Total 100

Important Test Details:

1. There are three sections with total 62 questions. Answer all questions.

2. Section I and II carry one, two and three mark questions and Section III carry one, two and four mark questions.

3. For wrong answers, there will be negative marking. The extent of negative marks will be 1/3 marks for 1 mark questions, 1/2 marks for 2 marks questions, 1 mark for 3 marks questions and 2 marks for 4 marks questions for all sections.

4. No Mathematical tables, Engineering tables, Calculators or Communication devices (including Cell phones) will be supplied or allowed to be used or even allowed to be kept with the candidates. Violation of this rule may lead to penalties.

Officers in Gr B (DR)- DSIM (Department of Statistics and Information Management)

Name of Paper No. of Questions Duration Maximum Marks Paper-I Objective Type (on Statistics) 20 120 minutes 100 Total 100

Important Test Details:

1. Use of non-programmable electronic calculators is permitted for DSIM candidates only. Such calculator will be made available online on the screen for DSIM candidates only.

2. There will be penalty for wrong answers marked by you. For every wrong answer marked by you, 5/3 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty.

RBI Grade B Admit Card 2022 How to Download

At the login page, candidates will be required to enter the Registration No/ Roll No and Password/ DOB at the required places to download the Call Letter. The Registration No and Password were generated at the time of registration and were also sent to the candidate immediately upon successful registration.

Steps to download RBI Grade B Admit Card 2022 DEPR/DSIM Phase-1

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website of RBI or click the direct download link below.

Step 2: Click on the Call Letters under Current Vacancies tab on the official website of RBI.

Step 3: Click on the ‘Admission Letters, other guidelines and information handouts for Direct Recruitment for the post of Officer in Grade 'B' (DEPR/DSIM) - Panel Year 2022’. A new window will open.

Step 4: Click on the Admission Letters for the post of Grade B Dr (DEPR/DSIM)-PY-2022. A new window will open.

Step 5: Enter your Registration No / Roll No and Password / DOB (dd-mm-yy) at the required places to download the Call Letter.

NOTE: The Roll Number, Password, date, time and venue address of the examination given in the Admission Letter.

RBI Grade B Admit Card 2022 Download Link