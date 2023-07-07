RBI Grade B General Awareness Preparation Strategy 2023: Check Important Topics, Best Books

RBI Grade B 2023 General Awareness Preparation Strategy: Know the preparation strategy, current affairs plan and important topics to cover of the most important sections for RBI Grade B.

RBI Grade B 2023 General Awareness Preparation Strategy: The Reserve Bank of India has released the RBI Grade B notification for 291 posts. Candidates aspiring for this recruitment exam should thoroughly check the best preparation strategy followed by toppers to learn concepts of all the topics/chapters important from the exam perspective.

Along with the Preparation strategy, candidates must also check the RBI Grade B syllabus and exam pattern to understand the exam structure, number of sections, maximum marks, and marking scheme followed by the officials. Going by the previous exam analysis and feedback of test takers, the questions asked in the RBI Grade B exam are moderate. Hence, candidates must have a dedicated RBI Grade B preparation strategy to score high in the examination.

RBI Grade B General Awareness Preparation Strategy 2023

General Awareness is the less time taking and scoring section, candidates must pay attention to the general awareness section to increase their chance of cracking the examination.

Questions asked in general knowledge test your knowledge of banking, finance, current affairs, economics, etc. So. it becomes important for candidates to have in depth knowledge of these subjects.

The important topics from which questions can be asked are Economic News, RBI, Government Schemes, Budget Allocations, Business News, Acquisitions and Mergers, Important Appointments, Indexes and Reports, Science & Tech, Summits and Conferences, and Banking Abbreviations.

RBI Grade B Preparation Strategy

What is the preparation strategy of RBI Grade B Current Affairs and Static GK?

Current Affairs plays an important role in the General Awareness section of RBI Grade B. We have listed down some of the preparation that according to experts candidates should follow to prepare for current affairs.

Daily Reading newspapers The Hindu and The Indian Express especially news related to business and economics.

Start reading the paper 6 to 8 months before the exam. Additionally, make it a practice to read the news every day.

While reading the newspaper, make your own notes. On the weekend make a habit of revising that notes

Go through the previous year's question papers to relate that news and check how questions are made on that news.

For static GK, go through the previous year questions to check the most repetitive questions asked in the previous years.

Take time based sectional test to check your knowledge of the General Awareness section.

RBI Grade B General Awareness Preparation Strategy 2023: Important Topics

RBI Grade B General Awareness syllabus is too vast so we have divided the subject into important sub topics

Current Affairs: The questions from the current affairs section will check the knowledge of recent developments in the country like schemes launched, awards, books released and their authors, important dates, etc.

Static GK: The questions in the static gk remain the same, it is good practice to check the questions asked in previous years and focus on the pattern of the question and the topic which are repeating constantly.

Economics: The economics section of RBI will test the knowledge of the micro and macroeconomics of the candidate. The questions in economics will be from economic news, financial strategies, and economic expansion.

Banking and Finance: This banking and finance section will test knowledge of current banking events, banking awareness, and financial institutions' functions and roles. The questions will be from the Banking System of India, focusing on RBI.

RBI Grade B General Awareness Preparation Strategy 2023: Previous Year Question Paper

Solving RBI Grade B previous year question paper gives a candidate an idea of the level of the questions asked in the previous year and the weightage of the topics. Solving the previous year's paper also allows aspirants to get a similar experience of the actual exam settings, especially if you put a timer clock to enhance time management skills.

RBI Grade B General Awareness Preparation Strategy 2023: Best Books

Lots of books are available in the market for the preparation of RBI Grade B General Awareness. Below we have listed down the best books that are needed for the preparation journey

Banking Awareness by Disha

Banking Awareness by Arihant Publications

Manorama Year Book by Malayala Manorama, etc.

What is the Syllabus of RBI Grade B?

Candidates should always refer to the official RBI Grade B syllabus to get an understanding of the subject, topic-wise weightage, etc. for all the phases. Check the RBI Grade B syllabus for all the subjects

What is the Salary of RBI Grade B?

RBI Grade B candidates get very lucrative compensation. The salary RBI Candidates will draw a starting basic pay of ₹ 55,200/-p.m. in the pay scale of Rs. 55200-2850(9)-80850-EB-2850 (2) - 86550-3300(4)-99750.Presently, the monthly RBI Grade B Officer Salary is Rs 1,08,404/- (approximately). Read here for more about RBI Grade B Salary