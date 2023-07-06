RBI Grade B Preparation Strategy 2023: Last Minute Preparation Strategy, How to Crack in First Attempt

RBI Grade B Preparation Strategy 2023: RBI Grade B is a highly competitive examination. What sets the toppers aside from others is their approach towards the exam. Find the best tips to crack the exam on the first attempt.

RBI Grade B Preparation Strategy 2023: The Reserve Bank of India has released the official RBI Grade B notification for 291 posts. Candidates aspiring for this recruitment exam should thoroughly check the best preparation strategy followed by toppers to learn concepts of all the topics/chapters important from the exam perspective.

Along with the Preparation strategy, candidates must also check the RBI Grade B syllabus and exam pattern to understand the exam structure, number of sections, maximum marks, and marking scheme followed by the officials. Going by the previous exam analysis and feedback of test takers, the questions asked in the RBI Grade B exam are moderate. Hence, candidates must have a dedicated RBI Grade B preparation strategy to score high in the examination

In this blog, we have shared complete details on the RBI Grade B Preparation Strategy for the written exam.

RBI Grade B Preparation Strategy 2023

RBI Grade B is one of the most respected posts among graduates who aspire to join the Reserve Bank of India. Many aspirants appear for the exam in an attempt to crack the exam in the first go however only a few make it to the top owing to their hard work, dedication, and effective study plan.

Some of the crucial steps during the preparation stage include understanding the syllabus and exam pattern, making a study plan, implementing the best books for the exam, solving previous year's papers, and knowledge of current affairs and banking awareness as it plays a vital role while preparing for the exam. So, you need a solid preparation strategy/tips to crack the exam on the first attempt and with good marks.

Here, we have listed down one of the best RBI Grade B Preparation Strategies which are followed by toppers.

RBI Grade B Preparation Strategy 2023: Analyse the Syllabus

Candidates should start their preparation by analysing the RBI Grade B syllabus. Candidates easily go off track during their preparation, if they don’t have any proper understanding of the subjects, topics, etc. that are being asked. Candidates should mark the priority topics along with the strong and weak points. Allocation of study hours can be helpful for avoiding any last minute confusion.

RBI Grade B Preparation Strategy 2023: Analyse the Exam Pattern

After knowing the RBI Grade B syllabus, aspirants should also check the RBI Grade B exam pattern to understand the exam requirements and marking scheme that will be helpful while allocating time to each subject.

RBI Grade B Preparation Strategy 2023: Getting the Best Books

Once you have analysed the syllabus and exam pattern then you will have a better idea that what to read and what can be asked in the examination. So, the next step is to choose a reliable source for studying that syllabus. You can get the best books as suggested by experts by referring to Jagran Josh's exam prep section for the best tips suggested by experts. We have also shared the list of the best books for the exam for the aspirants. With this, aspirants should choose the standard textbooks and sources in the first leg of their preparation to get a strong grip on the concepts and then read advanced-level books for in-depth knowledge of the topics.

RBI Grade B Preparation Strategy 2023: Reading Current Affairs and Banking Awareness

Current Affairs and Banking Awareness play a vital role in the RBI Grade B examination syllabus. As general awareness is a very vast section so your study plan should have a proper study time for Current Affairs and Banking Awareness as the content of both varies too much. Some of the best tips to prepare for the GK section are to daily read the current affairs, the latest government schemes, constitutional acts and amendments, historical events, banking chronicles etc.

RBI Grade B Preparation Strategy 2023: Fast Calculation for Quantitative Aptitude section

The quantitative aptitude section plays an important role in every banking examination be it RBI Grade B or any other bank examination. In RBI Grade B tricky questions will be asked to solve these questions quickly candidate should be well versed in calculation skills, and candidates should have by-hearted tables and shortcut methods on their tips. As per the experts, candidates should learn tables upto 30, square and square roots upto 30 and cube and cube roots upto 20.

RBI Grade B Preparation Strategy 2023: Solve Previous Year Question Paper

Solving RBI Grade B previous year question paper gives a candidate an idea of the level of the questions asked in the previous year and the weightage of the topics. Solving the previous year's paper also allows aspirants to get a similar experience of the actual exam settings, especially if you put a timer clock to enhance time management skills.

RBI Grade B Preparation Strategy 2023: Include refresh time in your study schedule

Candidates should also keep in mind that only studying should not be the plan of preparation. Mental and physical health is equally important. So, it is advisable for candidates that they should follow healthy and stress-free lifestyles during the preparation stage. They should have a healthy diet and should avoid junk/street foods as much as possible. Also, for the RBI Grade B Last Minute Preparation they should take short breaks in between their studies to stay fresh and motivated.