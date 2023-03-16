RBI Grade B Syllabus 2023: Check Subject-wise Topics & Latest Exam Pattern (Post-wise)

JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

RBI Grade B Syllabus for the Officers in Gr B (DR) - General, Gr B (DR) - DEPR/DSIM: Eligible candidates will be called for the RBI Grade B 2023 in different phases for each post.  Candidates have to secure minimum marks separately for each test as well as aggregate, as prescribed by the Board. 

Get All Details About RBI Grade B Syllabus Here

RBI Grade B Syllabus: Reserve Bank of India conducts the recruitment of eligible candidates for the selection for the RBI Grade B posts including RBI Grade B Officers (General), RBI Grade B Officer – DEPR, and RBI Grade B Officer - DSIM. Candidates should always refer to the official RBI Grade B syllabus to get an understanding of the subject, topic-wise weightage, etc for all the phases. Eligible candidates will be called for the RBI Grade B 2023 in different phases for each post.  Candidates have to secure minimum marks separately for each test as well as aggregate, as prescribed by the Board. 

In this article, we have discussed the detailed RBI Grade B syllabus, exam pattern, marking scheme and selection process. 

RBI Grade B Recruitment 2023 Calendar

Events

Important Dates

RBI Grade B Application Start Date

April 2023 (Tentative)

RBI Grade B Application End Date

To Be Announced

RBI Grade B Officer - General Exam Date (Phase-1)

To Be Announced

RBI Grade B Officer - General Exam Date (Phase-2)

To Be Announced

RBI Grade B Officer - DEPR & DSIM (Phase-1/ Paper I) Date

To Be Announced

RBI Grade B Officer - DEPR & DSIM (Phase-2/ Paper II & III) Date

To Be Announced

RBI Grade B 2022 Exam Pattern (Post-wise)

RBI has prescribed the RBI Grade B exam pattern separately for the Officers in Gr B (DR)- General and Officers in Gr B (DR)- DEPR/DSIM. The following section talks about the detailed exam pattern, phase wise subjects, marking scheme, duration etc.

Officers in Gr B (DR)- General

Phase-1 – Online Exam

Phase-2 – Paper I, II & III Online Exam

Phase-1 Exam Pattern

RBI Grade B phase 1 online exam is going to be held as a single paper. Depending on the number of candidates, the examination may be held in multiple shifts and on some other days also. The ‘corrected scores’ obtained by each of the candidates in different sessions (if held) will be normalized using the equipercentile method. (If the examination is held in more than one session, the scores across various sessions will be equated following IBPS’ standard practice

Subject

No. of Questions

Marks Allotted

Time Allotted

General Awareness

80

80

25 Minutes

Reasoning

60

60

45 Minutes

English Language

30

30

25 Minutes

Quantitative Aptitude

30

30

25 Minutes

Total

200

200

120 Minutes

NOTE: There will be penalty for wrong answers marked by you. For every wrong answer marked by you, 1/4th of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty. Candidates who secure minimum marks separately for each Test will be shortlisted for Phase-II of the Examination based on the aggregate marks obtained in Phase-I.

Phase-2 Exam Pattern

The RBI Grade B phase II will be held only for the candidates who are shortlisted on the basis of results of Phase-I and based on the cut-off decided by the board. The Phase-II examination will be in shifts and candidates have to compulsorily appear for all shifts. Phase II will have three papers. 

Subject

Type of Paper

No. of Questions

Marks Allotted

Time Allotted

Paper-I: Economic and Social Issues

50% Objective Type

50% Descriptive

(answers to be typed with the help of the keyboard)

Objective – 30

Descriptive – 6

Total - 36

Objective – 50

Descriptive – 50

Total - 100

Objective – 30

Descriptive – 90

Total - 120

Paper II: English (Writing Skills)

Descriptive

(answers to be typed with the help of the keyboard)

3

100

90 Minutes

Paper-III: Finance and Management

50% Objective Type

50% Descriptive

(answers to be typed with the help of the keyboard)

Objective – 30

Descriptive – 6

Total - 36

Objective – 50

Descriptive – 50

Total - 100

Objective – 30

Descriptive – 90

Total - 120

NOTE: All question papers (in both the Phases, except the test of English) will be set bilingually in Hindi and English.

For both Paper I and III Objective Questions (some questions carry 2 marks each and some carry 1 mark each).

For Paper I and III Descriptive Paper, 6 questions will be asked of which candidates will be required to attempt 4 questions. (2 of 15 marks each (with difficulty level) and 2 of 10 marks each). In case, candidate answers more than 4 questions in descriptive, first 4 shall be evaluated.

Officers in Gr B (DR) – DEPR

The Bank has prescribed an online written examination comprising three papers for the RBI Grade B Officers in Gr B (DR)- DEPR/DSIM. Candidates appearing for DEPR have to attempt the Economics section and those appearing for DSIM have to attempt the Statistics paper.

Check out the exam highlights below:

  • Paper 1 will be an objective exam and those who secure minimum qualifying marks will be shortlisted for Paper II and Paper III
  • Paper II and III both will be a descriptive paper but answers of paper II has to be written using pen and paper and answers of Paper III has to be typed using keyboard
  • Question papers for 'WE' will be set in Hindi and in English (except Paper-III in English). The answers for Paper II may be written either in Hindi or English. Paper III will have to be answered in English only
  • The standard of papers would be that of a Master's Degree examination of any Central University in India

Officers in Gr B (DR) – DEPR*

Phase 1 - Paper - I - Online Exam

Phase 2- Paper - II & III Online/Written Exam

* Department of Economic and Policy Research

Phase-1 Exam Pattern

Name of Paper

No. of Questions

Duration

Maximum Marks

Paper-I Objective Type (on Economics)

62

120 minutes

100

Total

 

 

100

NOTE: For wrong answers, there will be negative marking. The extent of negative marks will be 1/3 marks for 1 mark questions, 1/2 marks for 2 marks questions, 1 mark for 3 marks questions and 2 marks for 4 marks questions for all sections.

Phase-2 Exam Pattern

Name of Paper

No. of Questions

Duration

Maximum Marks

Paper-II Descriptive Type (on Economics)

(Question paper displayed on computer, answers to be written on paper)

 

5

 

180 minutes

 

100

Paper-III English – Descriptive

(To be typed with help of keyboard)

 

3

 

90 minutes

 

100

Total

 

 

300

Officers in Gr B (DR)- DSIM

Phase 1 - Paper - I - Online Exam

Phase 2 - Paper - II & III Online/Written Exam

@ Department of Statistics and Information Management

Phase-1 Exam Pattern

Name of Paper

No. of Questions

Duration

Maximum Marks

Paper-I Objective Type (on Statistics)

20

120 minutes

100

Total

 

 

100

NOTE: There will be penalty for wrong answers marked by you. For every wrong answer marked by you, 5/3 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty.

Phase-2 Exam Pattern

Name of Paper

No. of Questions

Duration

Maximum Marks

Paper-II Descriptive Type (on Statistics)

(Question paper displayed on computer, answers to be written on paper)

 

5

 

180 minutes

 

100

Paper-III English – Descriptive

(To be typed with help of keyboard)

 

3

 

90 minutes

 

100

Total

 

 

300

RBI Grade B 2022 Syllabus (Post-wise)

The RBI Grade B syllabus for each is available separately for phase and subject relevant for Gr. B (DR) for General, DEPR, and DSIM streams. Candidates who are preparing for any of the two posts can go through the RBI Grade B syllabus and ensure that all the topics are covered during their preparations.

Note: Standard of papers would be that of Master's Degree examination of any Central University in India.

Officers in Gr B (DR)- General

 Phase-1 Syllabus

General Awareness

Reasoning

English Language

Quantitative Aptitude

Static GK

Inequality

Reading Comprehension

Speed, Distance and Time

Current Affairs

Direction and Distance

Grammar

Ratio and Proportion

Banking Terms/ Banking Abbreviations

Coding-Decoding

Error Spotting

Average

Indian Banking, Types & Functions of Banks

Blood Relations

Para Jumble

Time and Work

RBI & its Monetary Policy

Puzzle & Arrangement

Fill in the Blanks

Percentage

Govt Schemes & Polices

Ordering and Ranking

Vocabulary

Speed, Distance and Time

Money Market in India

Linear Arrangement

Sentence Framing

Permutation and Combination

Economic Planning

Circular Arrangement

 

Trigonometry

Inflation

Data Sufficiency

 

Algebra

Bills

Machine Input Output

 

Data Interpretation

Finance Commissions

Syllogism

 

Mensuration

Taxes on Income & Expenditure

Verbal Reasoning

 

Set Theory

Union Budget

 

 

Probability

Phase-2 Syllabus

Subject

Syllabus

Paper-I: Economic and Social Issues

• Growth and Development – Measurement of growth: National Income and per capita income – Poverty Alleviation and Employment Generation in India – Sustainable Development and Environmental issues.

• Indian Economy – Economic History of India - Changes in Industrial and Labour Policy, Monetary and Fiscal Policy since reforms of 1991 – Priorities and recommendations of Economic Survey and Union Budget – Indian Money and Financial Markets: Linkages with the economy – Role of Indian banks and Reserve Bank in the development process - Public Finance - Political Economy

- Industrial Developments in India- Indian Agriculture - Services sector in India.

• Globalization – Opening up of the Indian Economy – Balance of Payments, Export-Import Policy

– International Economic Institutions – IMF and World Bank – WTO – Regional Economic Co- operation; International Economic Issues

• Social Structure in India – Multiculturalism – Demographic Trends – Urbanization and Migration – Gender Issues – Social Justice: Positive Discrimination in favour of the under privileged – Social Movements – Indian Political System – Human Development – Social Sectors in India, Health and Education.

Paper II: English (Writing Skills)

The paper on English shall be framed in a manner to assess the writing skills including expression and understanding of the topic.

Paper-III: Finance and Management

a) Financial System

1. Regulators of Banks and Financial Institutions

2. Reserve Bank of India- functions and conduct of monetary policy

3. Banking System in India – Structure and concerns, Financial Institutions – SIDBI, EXIM Bank, NABARD, NHB, etc, Changing landscape of banking sector.

4. Impact of the Global Financial Crisis of 2007-08 and the Indian response

b) Financial Markets

Primary and Secondary Markets (Forex, Money, Bond, Equity, etc.), functions, instruments, recent developments.

c) General Topics

1. Risk Management in Banking Sector

2. Basics of Derivatives

3. Global financial markets and International Banking – broad trends and latest developments.

4. Financial Inclusion

5. Alternate source of finance, private and social cost-benefit, Public-Private Partnership

6. Corporate Governance in Banking Sector, role of e-governance in addressing issues of corruption and inefficiency in the government sector.

7. The Union Budget – Concepts, approach and broad trends

8. Inflation: Definition, trends, estimates, consequences, and remedies (control): WPI, CPI - components and trends; striking a balance between inflation and growth through monetary and fiscal policies.

9. FinTech

d) Management

• Fundamentals of Management & Organizational Behaviour: Introduction to management; Evolution of management thought: Scientific, Administrative, Human Relations and Systems approach to management; Management functions and Managerial roles; Nudge theory

Meaning & concept of organizational behaviour; Personality: meaning, factors affecting personality, Big five model of personality; concept of reinforcement; Perception: concept, perceptual errors. Motivation: Concept, importance, Content theories (Maslow’s need theory, Alderfers’ ERG theory, McCllelands’ theory of needs, Herzberg’s two factor theory) & Process theories (Adams equity theory, Vrooms expectancy theory).

Leadership: Concept, Theories (Trait, Behavioural, Contingency, Charismatic, Transactional and Transformational Leadership; Emotional Intelligence: Concept, Importance, Dimensions. Analysis of Interpersonal Relationship: Transactional Analysis, Johari Window; Conflict: Concept, Sources, Types, Management of Conflict; Organizational Change: Concept, Kurt Lewin Theory of Change; Organizational Development (OD): Organisational Change, Strategies for Change, Theories of Planned Change (Lewin’s change model, Action research model, Positive model).

• Ethics at the Workplace and Corporate Governance:

Meaning of ethics, why ethical problems occur in business. Theories of ethics: Utilitarianism: weighing social cost and benefits, Rights and duties, Justice and fairness, ethics of care, integrating utility, rights, justice and caring, An alternative to moral principles: virtue ethics, teleological theories, egoism theory, relativism theory, Moral issues in business: Ethics in Compliance, Finance, Human Resources, Marketing, etc. Ethical Principles in Business: introduction, Organization Structure and Ethics, Role of Board of Directors, Best Practices in Ethics Programme, Code of Ethics, Code of Conduct, etc.

Corporate Governance: Factors affecting Corporate Governance; Mechanisms of Corporate Governance

Communication: Steps in the Communication Process; Communication Channels; Oral versus Written Communication; Verbal versus non-verbal Communication; upward, downward and lateral communication; Barriers to Communication, Role of Information Technology.

Officers in Gr B (DR) – DEPR

Name of Paper

Syllabus

Economics (Paper I & II)

Standard of papers on Economics would be that of Master's Degree examination in Economics of any Central University in India

Suggested reading material: RBI publications viz., Annual Report, Report on Trend and Progress of Banking in India, Monetary Policy Report and the Financial Stability Report and the Economic Survey published by the Government of India over the previous two years

English (Paper III)

The paper on English shall be framed in a manner to assess the writing skills including expression and understanding of the topic.

Officers in Gr B (DR)- DSIM

Name of Paper

Syllabus

Paper I

Probability: Definition of Probability, Standard distribution, Large and small sample theory, Analysis of Variance, Estimation, Testing of Hypotheses, Multivariate analysis and Stochastic Processes

Paper II

(i) Probability and Sampling, (ii) Linear Models and Economic Statistics, (iii) Statistical Inference: Estimation, Testing of hypothesis and Non-parametric Test, (iv) Stochastic Processes, (v) Multivariate analysis and (vi) Numerical Analysis and Basic Computer Techniques. There will be sufficient choice for candidates to attempt the required number of questions from any three or more of the above six groups.

Paper III

English: The paper on English shall be framed in a manner to assess the writing skills including expression and understanding of the topic.

FAQ

What is the RBI Grade B exam pattern?

As per the RBI Grade B exam pattern, there will be three rounds for RBI Grade B (DR) - General exam, a preliminary exam, a main exam and an interview/document verification round. While, the Gr B (DR)- DEPR/DSIM exam will have two rounds, a written exam and an interview round.

Where can I find detailed syllabus of RBI Grade B 2022?

At Jagran Josh. In this article, we have discussed the detailed RBI Grade B syllabus, exam pattern, and marking scheme for RBI Grade B Officers (General), RBI Grade B Officer – DEPR, and RBI Grade B Officer - DSIM.

What are the subjects in Phase 1 Exam for RBI Grade B 2022 Officer – General?

RBI Grade B Officer – General Phase 1 Exam Subjects Include General Awareness, Reasoning, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude.

What are the subjects in Phase 1 Exam for RBI Grade B 2022 Officer – DEPR/DSIM?

RBI Grade B Officer – DEPR Phase 1 Exam Subject Includes Economics And RBI Grade B Officer – DSIM Phase 1 Exam Subject Includes Statistics.

Is there any negative marking in the RBI Grade B examination?

Yes, the RBI has prescribed negative markings for different phases of the RBI Grade B exam. There is a different penalty (negative marking) for different posts. Please refer to this article for a detailed marking scheme.

