RBI Grade B Recruitment Notification 2023: Registration To Start on 9 May, Check Exam Date

RBI Grade B Recruitment Notification 2023: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a short notification for recruitment to the post of Grade B. Candidates can apply online from 09 May 2023. The last date of application is 09 June 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application at opportunities.rbi.org.in.

RBI Grade B Important Dates

RBI Grade B Registration Dates 09 May to 09 June upto 6 PM RBI Grade B General Officer Exam Date (Paper-I) July 9 to 30, 2023 RBI Grade B Officer DEPR & DSIM Date July 16 to Sep 02, 2023 TBI Officer Gr B (DR)- DSIM Exam Date July 16 to August 08, 2023

RBI Grade B 2023 Vacancy

Post Name Total Post Officers Grade B General 238 Officers Grade B DEPR 38 Officers Grade B DSIM 31

RBI Grade B 2022 Salary

Post Name No. of Posts Grade B Officer Rs. 55200/- per month Officers Grade ‘B’(DR)- DEPR Rs. 44500/- pr month

RBI Grade B 2022 Eligibility

Educational Qualification:

Officers in Grade 'B' (DR) - (General): Graduation in any discipline /Equivalent technical or professional qualification with minimum 60% marks (50% for SC/ST/PwBD applicants) or Post-Graduation / Equivalent technical qualification with minimum 55% marks (pass marks for SC/ST/PwBD applicants) in aggregate of all semesters / years.

Officers in Grade 'B' (DR) - DEPR: A Master's Degree in Economics / Econometrics / Quantitative Economics / Mathematical Economics / Integrated Economics Course/ Finance, with a minimum of 55% marks or an equivalent grade in aggregate of all semesters /years from a recognised Indian or Foreign University /Institute; OR PGDM/ MBA Finance with a minimum of 55% marks or an equivalent grade in aggregate of all semesters /years from a recognised Indian or Foreign University /Institute; OR Master’s Degree in Economics in any of the sub-categories of economics i.e. agricultural/ business/ developmental/ applied, etc., with a minimum of 55% marks or an equivalent grade in aggregate of all semesters /years from a recognised Indian or Foreign University /Institute.

Officers in Grade 'B' (DR) - DSIM - A Master's Degree in Statistics/ Mathematical Statistics/ Mathematical Economics/ Econometrics/ Statistics & Informatics from IIT-Kharagpur/ Applied Statistics & Informatics from IIT-Bombay with a minimum of 55% marks or equivalent grade in aggregate of all semesters / years; OR Master's Degree in Mathematics with a minimum of 55% marks or an equivalent grade in aggregate of all semesters / years and one year post graduate diploma in Statistics or related subjects from an Institute of repute; OR M. Stat. Degree of Indian Statistical Institute with a minimum of 55% marks in aggregate of all semesters / years; OR Post Graduate Diploma in Business Analytics (PGDBA) jointly offered by ISI Kolkata, IIT Kharagpur and IIM Calcutta with a minimum of 55% marks or equivalent grade in aggregate of all semesters/years.

AM Rajbhasha - Postgraduation in Hindi/Hindi Translation with English as a subject at the bachelor's degree level.

AM Protocol - Officer with minimum five years of experience in Amry/Navy/Air Force.

Age Limit:

Grade B- 21 to 30 years

Nationality: a candidate must be either:

a citizen of India, or

a subject of Nepal, or

a subject of Bhutan, or

a Tibetan refugee who came over to India before 1st January 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India, or

a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India. Reserve Bank of India Services Board, Mumbai Advt. No. 1 A /2020-21

Provided that a candidate belonging to categories (b), (c), (d) and (e) shall be a person in whose favour a certificate of eligibility has been issued by the Government of India.

A candidate in whose case a certificate of eligibility is necessary may be admitted to the examination, but the offer of appointment may be given only after the necessary eligibility certificate is issued to him/her by the Government of India.

How to Apply RBI Grade B 2022 Recruitment 2022 ?

Go to RBI website -https://opportunities.rbi.org.in/Scripts/Vacancies and click on “Recruitment for the post of “Officers in Gr.’B’ (DR) General/DEPR/DSIM” given under 'Opportunities@RBI' >Current Vacancies > Vacancies.

To register for application, choose the tab "Click here for New Registration" and enter Name, Contact details and Email-id. A Provisional Registration Number and Password will be generated by the Reserve Bank of India Services Board, Mumbai

Click on the hyperlink “Online Application Form” in the advertisement page for filling the ‘Online Application’.

Enter basic details and upload the photograph, signature, left thumb impression and a hand-written declaration in the online application form as per the specifications given.

Validate your details and Save your application by clicking the 'Validate your details' and 'Save & Next' button.

Proceed to upload Photo, Signature, left thumb impression and a hand-written declaration as per the specifications given in the Guidelines for Scanning and Upload of Documents.

Fill other details of the Application Form.

Click on the Preview Tab to preview and verify the entire application form before FINAL SUBMIT.

Modify details, if required, and click on 'FINAL SUBMIT' ONLY after verifying and ensuring that the photograph, signature uploaded, and other details filled by you are correct.

Click on 'Payment' Tab and proceed for payment.

Click on 'Submit' button.

RBI Grade B Application Fee:

Grade B

SC/ST/PWD - Rs. 100/-

Gen/OBC/EWS - Rs. 850/-

Grade A

Gen/OBC/EWS - Rs. 600/-

RBI Grade B 2022 Selection Process

The online exam shall be conducted in Phase - I and Phase - II followed by interview round.

RBI Grade B Exam Pattern

RBI Grade B General Phase 1 Exam Pattern:

Subject - General Awareness, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and; iv. Reasoning

Marks - 200

Time - 2 hours

RBI Grade B DEPR /DSIM Exam Pattern:

There are 3 papers as follow:

Paper-I Objective Type (on Economics) of 100 Marks to be completed in 2 hours

Paper-II Descriptive Type (on Economics) (Question paper displayed on computer, answers to be written on paper) of 100 marks to be completed in 3 hours

Paper-III English – Descriptive (To be typed with help of keyboard) of 100 marks to be completed in 1 and half hour.

Before applying, candidates should ensure that they fulfil the eligibility criteria for the advertised posts. Reserve Bank of India Services Board, hereinafter referred to as 'Board’, would admit to the Examinations all the candidates applying for the post with the requisite fee/intimation charges (wherever applicable) based on the information furnished in the ONLINE application and shall determine their eligibility only at the final stage i.e. interview