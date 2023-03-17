RBI Grade B Salary 2023: Check Pay Scale, Allowances, Job Profile

RBI Grade B Officers in Gr B (DR)- General and Officers in Gr B (DR)- DEPR/DSIM will draw a starting basic pay of ₹ 55,200/-p.m. in the pay scale of Rs. 55200-2850(9)-80850-EB-2850 (2) - 86550-3300(4)-99750.

RBI Grade B Salary 2023: The Reserve Bank of India is the apex body that conducts the recruitment drive for the selection of eligible candidates for the posts of RBI Grade B including RBI Grade B Officers (General), RBI Grade B Officer – DEPR, and RBI Grade B Officer - DSIM.

The selection process of RBI Grade B Officers in Gr B (DR)- General and Officers in Gr B (DR)- DEPR/DSIM has a written exam followed by an interview round. Candidates who qualify for all the rounds become eligible for appointment on the RBI Grade B profile.

In this article, we have discussed the detailed RBI Grade B salary, annual package, salary structure, allowances, job profile, and career growth.

RBI Grade B Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

Events Important Dates RBI Grade B Application Start Date April 2023 (Tentative) RBI Grade B Application End Date To Be Announced RBI Grade B Officer - General Exam Date (Phase-1) To Be Announced RBI Grade B Officer - General Exam Date (Phase-2) To Be Announced RBI Grade B Officer - DEPR & DSIM (Phase-1/ Paper I) Date To Be Announced RBI Grade B Officer - DEPR & DSIM (Phase-2/ Paper II & III) Date To Be Announced

RBI Grade B Annual Package

The annual package of an RBI Grade B Officer includes several components such as basic pay, allowances, and benefits. Also, the total annual package of an RBI Grade B Officer varies depending on several factors such as the level of experience, location of posting, and other allowances and benefits.

At present, the bank has prescribed that candidates will draw a basic pay equal to ₹ 55,200/-p.m. Apart from this, several allowances will also be added that make the monthly salary hefty.

With that, the RBI Grade B annual package for Officers in Gr B (DR)- General and Officers in Gr B (DR)- DEPR/DSIM will range between Rs 12 lakhs to 13 lakhs.

RBI Grade B Salary 2023

The candidates who qualify for all the rounds of the RBI Grade B selection process, written exam, and interview are appointed as either Officer in Gr B (DR)- General or Officer in Gr B (DR)- DEPR/DSIM.

Candidates will draw a starting basic pay of ₹ 55,200/-p.m. in the pay scale of Rs. 55200-2850(9)-80850-EB-2850 (2) - 86550-3300(4)-99750 (16 years). Presently, the monthly salary applicable for the RBI Grade B officer is Rs 1,08,404/- (approximately).

RBI Grade B Salary Structure

As per the official notification, the candidates will be paid a salary inclusive of basic pay along with all allowances. The bank has prescribed a common basic pay for both the Officers in Gr B (DR)- General and Officers in Gr B (DR)- DEPR/DSIM.

Candidates will also be eligible to draw a house rent allowance equal to 15% of basic pay if they are not provided with accommodation by the Bank.

Candidates who possess very high academic or professional qualifications/experience will be eligible to draw up to four advance increments.

Here, in the table below, check out the detailed RBI Grade B salary structure:

RBI Grade B Salary Details Amount Basic Pay Rs. 55,200 Grade Allowances Rs. 6,800 Dearness Allowances Rs. 23,144 Housing Allowance Rs. 5273 CVPS Incentives Rs. 827 Special Prerequisite Allowances Rs. 1465 Special Allowances- Direct Recruit Rs. 1800 Local Compensatory Allowances Rs. 3664 Meal Allowance Rs. 160 Gross Pay Rs. 1,08,404

RBI Grade B Allowances, Benefits

Apart from the abovementioned salary, the selected candidates will also get the following allowances in addition to the RBI Grade B salary. Check out the complete list below:

Dearness Allowance

Local Allowance

House Rent Allowance

Family allowance

Grade Allowance as per rules in force from time to time

Bank's accommodation

Vehicle for official purposesTelephone charge

Newspaper

Book grant

Allowance for furnishing of residence

Free dispensary facility besides reimbursement of medical expenses for OPD treatment/hospitalization as per eligibility

Interest-free festival advance

Leave Travel Allowance (once in two years for self, spouse and eligible dependents)

Loans and Advances at concessional rates of interest for Housing Vehicle, Education, Consumer Articles, Personal Computer, etc

RBI Grade B Job Profile

Candidates who went through the recruitment for the post of Officer in Gr. B (DR) GENERAL stream will join the General Cadre. Whereas, those who are selected from recruitment for the post of Grade B DR DEPR/DSIM stream will join DEPR/DSIM Cadre.

Here is the section below, check out the detailed job profile for both posts:

RBI Grade B Posts Job Profile Officer in Gr. B (DR) General Conducting Monetary Policy Operations

Supervision and Regulation

Managing Government Accounts

Research and Analysis

External Communication

Conducting inspections, undertaking risk assessments Grade B DR DEPR/DSIM Conduct economic research and analysis on various issues related to monetary policy, financial stability, and economic growth

Collecting and analyzing data from various sources to support economic research

Develop and maintain economic models and forecasts

Analysing various policy issues related to monetary policy, financial stability

RBI Grade B Career Growth and Promotion

Candidates who join the RBI Grade B will be initially kept on a probation period of two years. However, this period can be extended for upto four years. Post-completion of this period, the candidates will be eligible for promotions. The bank will conduct internal exams from time to time that has to be qualified by the candidates.

Post qualifying for this departmental exam, the candidates will be promoted to higher posts. Check out the promotional hierarchy applicable for RBI Grade B Officers in Gr B (DR)- General and Officers in Gr B (DR)- DEPR/DSIM.