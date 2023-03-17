RBI Grade B Salary 2023: Check Pay Scale, Allowances, Job Profile

RBI Grade B Salary 2023: The Reserve Bank of India is the apex body that conducts the recruitment drive for the selection of eligible candidates for the posts of RBI Grade B including RBI Grade B Officers (General), RBI Grade B Officer – DEPR, and RBI Grade B Officer - DSIM.
The selection process of RBI Grade B Officers in Gr B (DR)- General and Officers in Gr B (DR)- DEPR/DSIM has a written exam followed by an interview round. Candidates who qualify for all the rounds become eligible for appointment on the RBI Grade B profile.
In this article, we have discussed the detailed RBI Grade B salary, annual package, salary structure, allowances, job profile, and career growth.
RBI Grade B Recruitment 2023 Important Dates
|
Events
|
Important Dates
|
RBI Grade B Application Start Date
|
April 2023 (Tentative)
|
RBI Grade B Application End Date
|
To Be Announced
|
RBI Grade B Officer - General Exam Date (Phase-1)
|
To Be Announced
|
RBI Grade B Officer - General Exam Date (Phase-2)
|
To Be Announced
|
RBI Grade B Officer - DEPR & DSIM (Phase-1/ Paper I) Date
|
To Be Announced
|
RBI Grade B Officer - DEPR & DSIM (Phase-2/ Paper II & III) Date
|
To Be Announced
RBI Grade B Annual Package
The annual package of an RBI Grade B Officer includes several components such as basic pay, allowances, and benefits. Also, the total annual package of an RBI Grade B Officer varies depending on several factors such as the level of experience, location of posting, and other allowances and benefits.
At present, the bank has prescribed that candidates will draw a basic pay equal to ₹ 55,200/-p.m. Apart from this, several allowances will also be added that make the monthly salary hefty.
With that, the RBI Grade B annual package for Officers in Gr B (DR)- General and Officers in Gr B (DR)- DEPR/DSIM will range between Rs 12 lakhs to 13 lakhs.
RBI Grade B Salary 2023
The candidates who qualify for all the rounds of the RBI Grade B selection process, written exam, and interview are appointed as either Officer in Gr B (DR)- General or Officer in Gr B (DR)- DEPR/DSIM.
Candidates will draw a starting basic pay of ₹ 55,200/-p.m. in the pay scale of Rs. 55200-2850(9)-80850-EB-2850 (2) - 86550-3300(4)-99750 (16 years). Presently, the monthly salary applicable for the RBI Grade B officer is Rs 1,08,404/- (approximately).
RBI Grade B Salary Structure
As per the official notification, the candidates will be paid a salary inclusive of basic pay along with all allowances. The bank has prescribed a common basic pay for both the Officers in Gr B (DR)- General and Officers in Gr B (DR)- DEPR/DSIM.
Candidates will also be eligible to draw a house rent allowance equal to 15% of basic pay if they are not provided with accommodation by the Bank.
Candidates who possess very high academic or professional qualifications/experience will be eligible to draw up to four advance increments.
Here, in the table below, check out the detailed RBI Grade B salary structure:
|
RBI Grade B Salary Details
|
Amount
|
Basic Pay
|
Rs. 55,200
|
Grade Allowances
|
Rs. 6,800
|
Dearness Allowances
|
Rs. 23,144
|
Housing Allowance
|
Rs. 5273
|
CVPS Incentives
|
Rs. 827
|
Special Prerequisite Allowances
|
Rs. 1465
|
Special Allowances- Direct Recruit
|
Rs. 1800
|
Local Compensatory Allowances
|
Rs. 3664
|
Meal Allowance
|
Rs. 160
|
Gross Pay
|
Rs. 1,08,404
RBI Grade B Allowances, Benefits
Apart from the abovementioned salary, the selected candidates will also get the following allowances in addition to the RBI Grade B salary. Check out the complete list below:
- Dearness Allowance
- Local Allowance
- House Rent Allowance
- Family allowance
- Grade Allowance as per rules in force from time to time
- Bank's accommodation
- Vehicle for official purposesTelephone charge
- Newspaper
- Book grant
- Allowance for furnishing of residence
- Free dispensary facility besides reimbursement of medical expenses for OPD treatment/hospitalization as per eligibility
- Interest-free festival advance
- Leave Travel Allowance (once in two years for self, spouse and eligible dependents)
- Loans and Advances at concessional rates of interest for Housing Vehicle, Education, Consumer Articles, Personal Computer, etc
RBI Grade B Job Profile
Candidates who went through the recruitment for the post of Officer in Gr. B (DR) GENERAL stream will join the General Cadre. Whereas, those who are selected from recruitment for the post of Grade B DR DEPR/DSIM stream will join DEPR/DSIM Cadre.
Here is the section below, check out the detailed job profile for both posts:
|
RBI Grade B Posts
|
Job Profile
|
Officer in Gr. B (DR) General
|
|
Grade B DR DEPR/DSIM
|
RBI Grade B Career Growth and Promotion
Candidates who join the RBI Grade B will be initially kept on a probation period of two years. However, this period can be extended for upto four years. Post-completion of this period, the candidates will be eligible for promotions. The bank will conduct internal exams from time to time that has to be qualified by the candidates.
Post qualifying for this departmental exam, the candidates will be promoted to higher posts. Check out the promotional hierarchy applicable for RBI Grade B Officers in Gr B (DR)- General and Officers in Gr B (DR)- DEPR/DSIM.
- Assistant Manager (AM)
- Manager Grade B
- Assistant General Manager (AGM) Grade C
- Deputy General Manager (DGM)
- General Manager
- Chief General Manager
- Executive Director
- Deputy Governor
- Governor