RBI Grade B Previous Year Question Papers, Download PDF

Download RBI Grade B previous year question papers pdf.

RBI Grade B Question Papers are one of the important parts of the study schedule to boost your preparation level. Solving RBI Grade B previous years’ question papers will provide you information about the difficulty level, type of questions asked, and important topics which are asked often over the past years as well as determine your own performance.

The exam prep team of Jagran Josh has shared the RBI Grade B question paper PDF with answer keys for the past 5 years for the RBI Grade B examination. This will help you understand the previous trend and allow you to strategize your preparation.

In this article, we have shared the download link to previous years’ RBI Grade B question papers pdf.

RBI Grade B Previous Year Question Papers

The RBI Grade B question paper pdf and answer key are useful in exam preparation as it provides insights into the difficulty level and topics from which questions are asked in the exam.

Going by the past trends of the difficulty level of the RBI Grade B examination, the exam has been found to be moderate to difficulty level. Hence, one can expect questions to be moderately difficult. Thus, the candidates should practice the RBI Grade B question papers for 2022, 2019, 2018, and more.

RBI Grade B Previous Years Question Papers PDF

Have a look at the RBI Grade B previous year's question paper for phase 1 shared below for the aspirants who are preparing for an upcoming exam.

Benefits of Solving RBI Grade B Previous Year Question Papers

There are a plethora of advantages of practicing previous years' question papers for the RBI Grade B examination given below:

Previous years' question papers help you to understand the actual exam requirements, difficulty level, exam trends over the years, the nature of questions that will be asked, etc.

Solving RBI Grade B question paper and answer key will help you to assess the level of their preparation and discover your weak points that require improvements.

Practicing past year's papers will increase our question-solving speed along with accuracy during the real examination.

You can also revise the massive syllabus and concepts by solving previous year's question papers during the preparation.

How to Attempt RBI Grade B Question Paper?

The best way to solve the previous year's question paper for the RBI Grade B exam is to set a timer and try to attempt all the questions within the allotted time. Thus, one should take the printout of the previous year's question paper and then set a timer to practice the papers in a timed environment. This will also help you to manage your time effectively during the actual exam.

Once the time is over, stop attempting the questions immediately and then compare your responses with the ones given in the answer keys. Now, count the total number of correct responses marked on the question paper. Repeat this step for every paper, determine your mistakes and learn from them and then again attempt the question paper in order to excel in the exam.

RBI Grade B Previous Year Question Papers Analysis

Candidates shared that the overall difficulty level of phase 1 last year was difficult. As per RBI Grade B Exam Analysis 2022 Phase-1, the overall number of good attempts was 84-108. In brief, the number of good attempts and difficulty level for the RBI Grade B 2022 phase 1 exam were as follows: General Awareness (good attempts: 40-46, moderate), Reasoning (21-27, difficult), English Language (11-17, difficult), Quantitative Aptitude (12-18, difficult).

RBI Grade B Question Paper Pattern

The RBI Grade B recruitment process comprises three stages i.e. Phase I (Prelims), Phase II (Mains), and interview round. Check the detailed exam pattern of the RBI Grade B Phase 1 exam below:

The phase 1 exam will be conducted online.

The exam duration will be 120 minutes.

The exam consists of a total of 200 questions for 200 marks.