RBI Grade B 2022 Gen Phase-2 on 25th June 2022: Check Good Attempts, Difficulty Level, Paper-wise Questions Asked

RBI Grade B 2022 Gen Phase-2: Candidates will be shortlisted for the interview based on aggregate of marks obtained in Phase-II (Paper-I+ Paper-II + Paper-III). Check Good Attempts, Difficulty Level, Paper-wise Questions Asked.

Updated: Jun 27, 2022 15:05 IST
RBI Grade B 2022 Gen Phase 2 Exam Analysis
RBI Grade B 2022 Gen Phase 2 Exam Analysis

RBI Grade B 2022 Gen Phase 2 Exam Analysis: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) successfully conducted the RBI Grade B Phase-2 2022 Exam for the RBI Grade B Officers (General) on 25th June 2022. In the Phase-2 Exam for RBI Gr B General, candidates will be asked questions from Economic and Social Issues, English (Writing Skills), and Finance and Management.

In this article, we have shared RBI Grade B 2022 General Phase-2 Exam Analysis, Good Attempts, Difficulty Level, Paper-wise Questions Asked.

RBI Grade B 2022 Background

The Reserve Bank of India is conducting the RBI Grade B 2022 Exam for the recruitment of eligible Indian citizens to fill up 294 vacancies of the RBI Grade B Officers (General), RBI Grade B Officer – DEPR, and RBI Grade B Officer - DSIM. Eligible candidates will be called for the RBI Grade B 2022 in different phases for each post.  Candidates have to secure minimum marks separately for each test as well as aggregate, as prescribed by the Board. Candidates, who secure minimum marks separately for each Test, as prescribed, have been shortlisted for Phase-II of the Examination based on the aggregate marks obtained in Phase-I.

RBI Grade B 2022 Calendar

Events

Important Dates

RBI Grade B Registration Start Date

28th March

RBI Grade B Registration Start Date

18th April 2022 (upto 6 PM)

RBI Grade B Officer - General (Phase-1) Admit Card Download

13th May 2022 to 28th May 2022

RBI Grade B Officer - General Exam Date (Phase-1)

28th May 2022

RBI Grade B Officer - General (Phase-2) Admit Card Download

13th June 2022 to 25th June 2022

RBI Grade B Officer - General Exam Date (Phase-2)

25th June 2022

RBI Grade B Officer - DEPR & DSIM (Phase-1/ Paper I) Date

2nd July 2022

RBI Grade B Officer - DEPR & DSIM (Phase-2/ Paper II & III) Date

6th August 2022

RBI Grade B 2022 Exam Pattern (Post-wise)

Officers in Gr B (DR)- General

Officers in Gr B (DR)- General

Phase-1 – Online Exam

Phase-2 – Paper I, II & III Online Exam

RBI Grade B 2022 General Phase-2 Exam Pattern

Subject

Type of Paper

No. of Questions

Marks Allotted

Time Allotted

Paper-I: Economic and Social Issues

50% Objective Type

50% Descriptive

(answers to be typed with the help of the keyboard)

Objective – 30

Descriptive – 6

Total - 36

Objective – 50

Descriptive – 50

Total - 100

Objective – 30

Descriptive – 90

Total - 120

Paper II: English (Writing Skills)

Descriptive

(answers to be typed with the help of the keyboard)

3

100

90 Minutes

Paper-III: Finance and Management

50% Objective Type

50% Descriptive

(answers to be typed with the help of the keyboard)

Objective – 30

Descriptive – 6

Total - 36

Objective – 50

Descriptive – 50

Total - 100

Objective – 30

Descriptive – 90

Total - 120

NOTE: All question papers (in both the Phases, except the test of English) will be set bilingually in Hindi and English.

For both Paper I and III Objective Questions (some questions carry 2 marks each and some carry 1 mark each).

For Paper I and III Descriptive Paper, 6 questions will be asked of which candidates will be required to attempt 4 questions. (2 of 15 marks each (with difficulty level) and 2 of 10 marks each). In case, candidate answers more than 4 questions in descriptive, first 4 shall be evaluated.

RBI Grade B 2022 General Phase-2 Exam Analysis: Overall Good Attempts & Difficulty Level

Papers

Type of Paper

No. of Questions

Good Attempts

Difficulty Level

Paper-I: Economic and Social Issues

Objective & Descriptive

Objective – 30

Descriptive – 6

Objective – 12 to 16

Easy to Moderate

Paper II: English (Writing Skills)

Descriptive

Descriptive – 3

-

Easy to Moderate

Paper-III: Finance and Management

Objective & Descriptive

Objective – 30

Descriptive – 6

Objective – 15 to 18

Easy to Moderate

RBI Grade B 2022 General Phase-2 Exam Analysis: Paper-wise Questions Asked

Paper-I: Economic and Social Issues

Topics Asked (Objective Paper)

World Bank Report 2018

One Nation One Ration Card scheme

Financial Inclusion policy

Smile Scheme for transgender

Summit

Topics Asked (Descriptive Paper)

  1. Rural entrepreneurship: What are the challenges faced and how young enterprises can solve India’s social problems?
  2. Write a short note of the monetary policy framework in India.
  3. What is NBFC? How it is different from Bank and mention 5 types of NBFCs registered with RBI.
  4. Although urbanization spread to villages, race, caste, and gender discrimination is rampant in this light. Write about challenges faced by the protective discriminatory policy.
  5. What is meant by Economic reform? Explain all types of reforms in economic policy in India from the 1990s till none.
  6. Financial stability is essential to any FI/business. Kindly discuss in the light of (i) Financial Stability by RBI (ii) Economic Reform & Policy priorities in view of the outbreak of COVID-19 in India.

Paper II: English (Writing Skills)

Essay Topics:

Glasgow Conference

Women Entrepreneurship

Medical Tourism in India

Reading Comprehension Topics:

Derivatives and its types

Precis Topics:

Space Exploration

Paper-III: Finance and Management

Topics Asked (Objective)

Small Industries

Application & Management

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)

RBI Notification

Topics Asked (Descriptive)

  1. What is LTRO?
  2. India’s role in 2008 global crisis
  3. Resistance to Change and how to avoid it?
  4. Barriers to interpersonal communication and how to overcome?
  5. Will Blockchain disrupt banking?
  6. Manager’s role in encouraging ethical behaviour in the organization.

