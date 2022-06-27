RBI Grade B 2022 Gen Phase-2 on 25th June 2022: Check Good Attempts, Difficulty Level, Paper-wise Questions Asked

RBI Grade B 2022 Gen Phase 2 Exam Analysis: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) successfully conducted the RBI Grade B Phase-2 2022 Exam for the RBI Grade B Officers (General) on 25th June 2022. In the Phase-2 Exam for RBI Gr B General, candidates will be asked questions from Economic and Social Issues, English (Writing Skills), and Finance and Management.
In this article, we have shared RBI Grade B 2022 General Phase-2 Exam Analysis, Good Attempts, Difficulty Level, Paper-wise Questions Asked.
RBI Grade B 2022 Background
The Reserve Bank of India is conducting the RBI Grade B 2022 Exam for the recruitment of eligible Indian citizens to fill up 294 vacancies of the RBI Grade B Officers (General), RBI Grade B Officer – DEPR, and RBI Grade B Officer - DSIM. Eligible candidates will be called for the RBI Grade B 2022 in different phases for each post. Candidates have to secure minimum marks separately for each test as well as aggregate, as prescribed by the Board. Candidates, who secure minimum marks separately for each Test, as prescribed, have been shortlisted for Phase-II of the Examination based on the aggregate marks obtained in Phase-I.
RBI Grade B 2022 Calendar
|
Events
|
Important Dates
|
RBI Grade B Registration Start Date
|
28th March
|
RBI Grade B Registration Start Date
|
18th April 2022 (upto 6 PM)
|
RBI Grade B Officer - General (Phase-1) Admit Card Download
|
13th May 2022 to 28th May 2022
|
RBI Grade B Officer - General Exam Date (Phase-1)
|
28th May 2022
|
RBI Grade B Officer - General (Phase-2) Admit Card Download
|
13th June 2022 to 25th June 2022
|
RBI Grade B Officer - General Exam Date (Phase-2)
|
25th June 2022
|
RBI Grade B Officer - DEPR & DSIM (Phase-1/ Paper I) Date
|
2nd July 2022
|
RBI Grade B Officer - DEPR & DSIM (Phase-2/ Paper II & III) Date
|
6th August 2022
RBI Grade B 2022 Exam Pattern (Post-wise)
Officers in Gr B (DR)- General
|
Officers in Gr B (DR)- General
|
Phase-1 – Online Exam
|
Phase-2 – Paper I, II & III Online Exam
RBI Grade B 2022 General Phase-2 Exam Pattern
|
Subject
|
Type of Paper
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks Allotted
|
Time Allotted
|
Paper-I: Economic and Social Issues
|
50% Objective Type
50% Descriptive
(answers to be typed with the help of the keyboard)
|
Objective – 30
Descriptive – 6
Total - 36
|
Objective – 50
Descriptive – 50
Total - 100
|
Objective – 30
Descriptive – 90
Total - 120
|
Paper II: English (Writing Skills)
|
Descriptive
(answers to be typed with the help of the keyboard)
|
3
|
100
|
90 Minutes
|
Paper-III: Finance and Management
|
50% Objective Type
50% Descriptive
(answers to be typed with the help of the keyboard)
|
Objective – 30
Descriptive – 6
Total - 36
|
Objective – 50
Descriptive – 50
Total - 100
|
Objective – 30
Descriptive – 90
Total - 120
NOTE: All question papers (in both the Phases, except the test of English) will be set bilingually in Hindi and English.
For both Paper I and III Objective Questions (some questions carry 2 marks each and some carry 1 mark each).
For Paper I and III Descriptive Paper, 6 questions will be asked of which candidates will be required to attempt 4 questions. (2 of 15 marks each (with difficulty level) and 2 of 10 marks each). In case, candidate answers more than 4 questions in descriptive, first 4 shall be evaluated.
RBI Grade B 2022 General Phase-2 Exam Analysis: Overall Good Attempts & Difficulty Level
|
Papers
|
Type of Paper
|
No. of Questions
|
Good Attempts
|
Difficulty Level
|
Paper-I: Economic and Social Issues
|
Objective & Descriptive
|
Objective – 30
Descriptive – 6
|
Objective – 12 to 16
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Paper II: English (Writing Skills)
|
Descriptive
|
Descriptive – 3
|
-
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Paper-III: Finance and Management
|
Objective & Descriptive
|
Objective – 30
Descriptive – 6
|
Objective – 15 to 18
|
Easy to Moderate
RBI Grade B 2022 General Phase-2 Exam Analysis: Paper-wise Questions Asked
Paper-I: Economic and Social Issues
Topics Asked (Objective Paper)
World Bank Report 2018
One Nation One Ration Card scheme
Financial Inclusion policy
Smile Scheme for transgender
Summit
Topics Asked (Descriptive Paper)
- Rural entrepreneurship: What are the challenges faced and how young enterprises can solve India’s social problems?
- Write a short note of the monetary policy framework in India.
- What is NBFC? How it is different from Bank and mention 5 types of NBFCs registered with RBI.
- Although urbanization spread to villages, race, caste, and gender discrimination is rampant in this light. Write about challenges faced by the protective discriminatory policy.
- What is meant by Economic reform? Explain all types of reforms in economic policy in India from the 1990s till none.
- Financial stability is essential to any FI/business. Kindly discuss in the light of (i) Financial Stability by RBI (ii) Economic Reform & Policy priorities in view of the outbreak of COVID-19 in India.
Paper II: English (Writing Skills)
Essay Topics:
Glasgow Conference
Women Entrepreneurship
Medical Tourism in India
Reading Comprehension Topics:
Derivatives and its types
Precis Topics:
Space Exploration
Paper-III: Finance and Management
Topics Asked (Objective)
Small Industries
Application & Management
Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)
RBI Notification
Topics Asked (Descriptive)
- What is LTRO?
- India’s role in 2008 global crisis
- Resistance to Change and how to avoid it?
- Barriers to interpersonal communication and how to overcome?
- Will Blockchain disrupt banking?
- Manager’s role in encouraging ethical behaviour in the organization.