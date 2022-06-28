RBI Grade B Cut Off 2022 Gen Phase-2: Check Expected and Previous Years’ Cut-off Marks Category-wise

The Reserve Bank of India conducted the RBI Grade B Exam 2022 Phase-2 General on 25th June 2022. Check RBI Grade B Cut Off 2022 Phase-2 Expected & Previous Years’ Marks Category-wise.

RBI Grade B 2022 Gen Phase 2 Expected Cut-Off: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) successfully conducted the RBI Grade B Phase-2 2022 Exam for the RBI Grade B Officers (General) on 25th June 2022. In the Phase-2 Exam for RBI Gr B General, candidates were asked questions from Economic and Social Issues, English (Writing Skills), and Finance and Management.

In this article, we have shared RBI Grade B 2022 General Phase-1 Expected and Previous Years Cut off Marks.

RBI Grade B 2022 Background

The Reserve Bank of India is conducting the RBI Grade B 2022 Exam for the recruitment of eligible Indian citizens to fill up 294 vacancies of the RBI Grade B Officers (General), RBI Grade B Officer – DEPR, and RBI Grade B Officer - DSIM. Eligible candidates will be called for the RBI Grade B 2022 in different phases for each post. Candidates have to secure minimum marks separately for each test as well as aggregate, as prescribed by the Board. Candidates, who secured minimum marks separately for each Test, as prescribed, have been shortlisted for Phase-II of the Examination based on the aggregate marks obtained in Phase-I.

RBI Grade B 2022 Calendar

Events Important Dates RBI Grade B Registration Start Date 28th March RBI Grade B Registration Start Date 18th April 2022 (upto 6 PM) RBI Grade B Officer - General (Phase-1) Admit Card Download 13th May 2022 to 28th May 2022 RBI Grade B Officer - General Exam Date (Phase-1) 28th May 2022 RBI Grade B Officer - General (Phase-2) Admit Card Download 13th June 2022 to 25th June 2022 RBI Grade B Officer - General Exam Date (Phase-2) 25th June 2022 RBI Grade B Officer - DEPR & DSIM (Phase-1/ Paper I) Date 2nd July 2022 RBI Grade B Officer - DEPR & DSIM (Phase-2/ Paper II & III) Date 6th August 2022

RBI Grade B 2022 Exam Pattern (Post-wise)

Officers in Gr B (DR)- General

Officers in Gr B (DR)- General Phase-1 – Online Exam Phase-2 – Paper I, II & III Online Exam

RBI Grade B 2022 General Phase-2 Exam Pattern

Subject Type of Paper No. of Questions Marks Allotted Time Allotted Paper-I: Economic and Social Issues 50% Objective Type 50% Descriptive (answers to be typed with the help of the keyboard) Objective – 30 Descriptive – 6 Total - 36 Objective – 50 Descriptive – 50 Total - 100 Objective – 30 Descriptive – 90 Total - 120 Paper II: English (Writing Skills) Descriptive (answers to be typed with the help of the keyboard) 3 100 90 Minutes Paper-III: Finance and Management 50% Objective Type 50% Descriptive (answers to be typed with the help of the keyboard) Objective – 30 Descriptive – 6 Total - 36 Objective – 50 Descriptive – 50 Total - 100 Objective – 30 Descriptive – 90 Total - 120

NOTE: All question papers (in both the Phases, except the test of English) were set bilingually in Hindi and English.

For both Paper I and III Objective Questions (some questions carry 2 marks each and some carry 1 mark each).

For Paper I and III Descriptive Paper, 6 questions were asked of which candidates were required to attempt 4 questions. (2 of 15 marks each (with difficulty level) and 2 of 10 marks each). In case, a candidate answered more than 4 questions in descriptive, the first 4 shall be evaluated.

RBI Grade B 2022 Phase 2 General Expected Cut Off Marks

Paper-I and Paper-III: Objective Type Papers: In objective type Papers all the questions will have multiple choices. The questions will carry varying marks, which will be indicated in the question papers. There will be penalty for wrong answers marked by you. For every wrong answer marked by you, 1/4th of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty.

Section Category & Expected Cut-Off GENERAL OBC SC ST EWS PwBD Aggregate cut-off marks in Paper-I, II, III taken together in written test (out of 300 marks) 184-188 184-188 164-168 163-167 184-188 163-167

RBI Grade B 2022 Phase 2 General Previous Years’ Cut Off Marks

Below, we have shared the previous years’ cut-off marks for RBI Grade B 2022 Phase-2 General held in 2021, 2019, and 2018.

RBI Grade B Phase 2 General 2021 Cut-off

RBI Grade B Phase 2 General 2019 Cut-off

RBI Grade B Phase 2 General 2018 Cut-off

What next after RBI Grade B 2022 General Phase-2?

Candidates will be shortlisted for the interview, based on the aggregate of marks obtained in Phase-II (Paper-I +Paper-II +Paper-III). The minimum aggregate cut-off marks for being shortlisted for an Interview will be decided by the Board in relation to the number of vacancies. Roll No. of the candidates shortlisted for interview will be published on the RBI website at appropriate time and interview call letters will be sent on registered email ID.

The interview will be of 75 marks. Candidate shall be required to undergo Psychometric Test conducted by the Bank before appearing for the Interview, no marks will be allotted for the same, and will not form part of the final selection criteria. Candidate may opt for interview either in Hindi or English. Final Selection will be through merit list which will be prepared by adding marks secured by candidates in PhaseII examination and interview and grace marks as applicable as per extant rules.