RBI Grade B Cut Off 2023: Check Previous Years Cut off Marks Section-wise & Category-wise

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases the RBI Grade B cut off in a pdf officially after the exam is over. The cut-off marks are the minimum marks required to ace the written exam.

RBI Grade B Cut Off: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases the state-wise, category-wise, and state-wise RBI Grade B cut off marks for prelims and mains exam along with the scorecard and marksheet. Candidates must obtain the cut off marks as it is the minimum marks required to qualify the exam. One must obtain the minimum marks separately in each test as well as aggregate. Therefore, analysis of previous years’ cut off marks for the exam is crucial for any candidate to assess the difficulty level trend over the past years and devise their preparation strategy accordingly.

In this article, we have discussed the past years’ cut off marks for RBI Grade B prelims and mains exams to help candidates prepare for the upcoming exams.

RBI Grade B Cut Off 2023

The RBI Grade B cut off marks shall be released officially after the exam has been successfully concluded for both prelims and mains. Candidates must refer to the cut off marks to set their target marks to qualify the exam and assess the difficulty trend of the exam. The cut off marks vary each year for the exam. The RBI releases section-wise cut off marks and category-wise marks for phase I and phase II exam.

RBI Grade B 2023 Overview

RBI is the exam conducting body for the RBI Grade B examination every year for the selection of eligible candidates for the post of officers in Gr B (DR) - General, Gr B (DR) - DEPR/DSIM across various branches in India. The selection process includes prelims exam, mains exam, and interview. Below, we have shared the key highlights:

Name of Bank

Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

Exam Name

RBI Grade B

Post Name

Grade B (DR) - General, Grade B (DR) - DEPR/DSIM

Category

Banking Jobs

Application Mode

Online

Selection Process

Prelims Exam

Mains Exam

Language of Exam

English

RBI Grade B Syllabus

RBI Grade B Cut Off Marks: Deciding Factors

There are various factors that affect the final cut off marks for RBI Grade B such as: 

  • Number of vacancies 
  • Number of candidates appearing for the exam
  • Difficulty level of the exam 

How to Check RBI Grade B Cut-Off Marks 2022?

Candidates who appeared for the RBI Assistant Prelims 2022 can check their cut-off marks by following the steps below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RBI.

Step 2: Click on ‘Opportunities@RBI’.

Step 3: Click on ‘Current Vacancies’ and then ‘Results’.

Step 4: Click on the link ‘RBI Grade B Cut-Off Marks.

Step 5: Enter your registration/roll number and password/date of birth.

RBI Grade B Prelims Previous Years’ Cut-Off

Previous years' cut off marks are very important when preparing for the upcoming exam. One must go through the cut off marks for the past years in order to understand their desired target marks in the prelims and mains exam and formulate their strategy to crack the exam in the first attempt. 

RBI Grade B Prelims Cut Off 2022

Check below the category-wise and section-wise marks as released by the RBI for the prelims exam held in 2022.

RBI Grade-B Cut-Off 2022 for Phase-I Exam 

Section 

Category 

GENERAL/UR 

EWS 

OBC 

SC 

ST 

PwBD (OH/HI/VH/MD) 

GENERAL AWARENESS
(Maximum Marks = 80) 

12.00 

12.00 

8.00 

6.25 

6.25 

6.25 

REASONING
(Maximum Marks = 60) 

9.00 

9.00 

6.00

4.75 

4.75 

4.75 

ENGLISH LANGUAGE
(Maximum Marks = 30) 

4.50 

4.50  

3.00

2.25 

2.25 

2.25 

QUANTITATIVE APTITUDE
(Maximum Marks = 30) 

4.50 

4.50  

3.00

2.25 

2.25  

2.25 

TOTAL SCORE/ Aggregate
(Maximum Marks = 200) 

63.75 

63.75  

60.25

55.25 

50.75 

49.75 

RBI Grade B Prelims Cut Off 2021

Let us also look at the marks subject-wise and category-wise for the phase-1 exam held in 2021 from the table below:

Section-wise

RBI Grade-B Cut-Off 2021 for Phase-I Exam 

Section 

Category 

GENERAL/UR 

EWS 

OBC 

SC 

ST 

PwBD (OH/HI/VH/MD) 

GENERAL AWARENESS
(Maximum Marks = 80) 

16.00 

16.00 

12.00 

10.25 

10.25 

10.25 

REASONING
(Maximum Marks = 60) 

12.00 

12.00 

9.00 

7.75 

7.75 

7.75 

ENGLISH LANGUAGE
(Maximum Marks = 30) 

6.00 

6.00 

4.50 

3.75 

3.75 

3.75 

QUANTITATIVE APTITUDE
(Maximum Marks = 30) 

6.00 

6.00 

4.50 

3.75 

3.75 

3.75 

TOTAL SCORE/ Aggregate
(Maximum Marks = 200) 

66.75 

66.75 

63.75 

53.50 

52.75 

52.75 

Phase 1 overall Cut Off

Category

Cut off Marks (Out of 200)

General

66.75

EWS

66.75

OBC

63.75

SC

53.50

ST

52.75

PwBD

52.75

Phase II and Final Cut Off

xam Stage

RBI Grade B Final Cutoff 2021 for General post

Gen

OBC

SC

ST

EWS

PwBD 

Phase II (Out of 300 marks)

187.75

187.75

167.5

166.75

187.75

166.75 (HI, LD, MD)
 169.75 (VI)

Phase II and interview (Out of total 375 Marks)

252.25

241.25

212.25

205.25

218.25

Gen-226
 OBC-223.75

 

Exam Stage

RBI Grade B 2021 Final Cutoff for DEPR

GENERAL

OBC

SC

ST

EWS

PwBD

Aggregate cutoff marks in Paper-I (Objective Test of Economics) of written exam for candidates whose Paper-II (Descriptive Type Test) were assed (Out of 100 marks)

47.83

42.83

40.83

40.83

47.83

40.83 (LD)
47.83 (HI, VI, MD)

Aggregate cutoff marks in Paper I, II and III taken together in written exam for shortlisting the candidates for interview (Out of 300 marks)

183.17

172.83

162.17

162.17

183.17

162.17 (No candidates shortlisted for interview phase)

Aggregate cutoff marks in the written exam (Paper I, II and III) and interview taken together (out of 375 marks) obtained by the last recommended candidate

249.83

220.83

186.34

No candidate shortlisted for interview phase

208.01

No candidate shortlisted for interview phase

 

Exam Stage

RBI Grade B 2021 Final Cutoff for DSIM

Gen

OBC

SC

ST

EWS

PwBD

Aggregate cutoff marks in Paper I (Objective type test on Statistics) of written exam for candidates whose Paper II (Descriptive type test) were assessed (Out of 100 marks)

46.67

46.67

39.67

39.67

46.67

39.67 (HI,MD)
 46.67 (LD, VI)-As no vacancy reserved

Aggregate cutoff marks in Paper-I, II and III taken together in written exam for shortlisting candidates for interview (out of total 300 marks)

164.67

157.33

143.67

143.67

164.67

143.67 (No candidate shortlisted for interview phase)

Aggregate cutoff marks in written exam (Paper-I, II and III) and interview taken together (Out of 375 marks) obtained by the last recommended candidate

236

195.75

169.67

181.33

219.33

No candidate shortlisted for interview phase

RBI Grade B Prelims Cut Off 2019-20

Let us also look at the marks subject-wise and category-wise for the phase-1 exam held in 2019-20 from the table below:

Prelims Cut Off

Section

Category

GENERAL/UR

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

PwBD

General Awareness (Maximum Marks = 80)

20.00

20.00

16.00

14.25

14.25

14.25

Reasoning (Maximum Marks = 60)

15.00

15.00

12.00

10.75

10.75

10.75

English Language (Maximum Marks = 30)

7.50

7.50

6.00

5.25

5.25

5.25

Quantitative Aptitude (Maximum Marks = 30)

7.50

7.50

6.00

5.25

5.25

5.25

Total Score/Aggregate (Maximum Marks = 200)

122.00

122.00

115.50

108.00

108.00

108.00

Grade ‘B’ (DR) General

RECRUITMENT STAGE

Category

GENERAL

OBC

SC

ST

EWS

Pw BD

Paper I, II & III Aggregate Cut Off

193.25

188

172.25

172.25

193.25

172.25 ( HI, LD, MD) 176.75 (VI)

Written Exams (All Papers) + Interview Aggregate Cut off

238.25

215.5

206.5

194

197

Gen 215.75 OBC 194.75

Grade ‘B’ (DR)-DEPR

RECRUITMENT STAGE

Category & CUT OFF MARKS

GENERAL

OBC

SC

ST

EWS

PwBD

Aggregate cut off marks for Paper 1

52.67

47.67

45.67

45.67

52.67

HI- 45.67 LD/MD/VI -52.67 

( As No vacancy )

Aggregate cut off marks for Paper 1,2 & 3

182.84

173.67

161.84

169.5

182.84

182.84

(No candidate shortlisted for the interview phase)

Aggregate cut off marks in written examination (All Papers) + Interview

229.17

203.17

195.67

189.34

204.17

(No candidate shortlisted for the interview phase)

GRADE ‘B’ (DR) DSIM

RECRUITMENT STAGE

Category & CUT OFF MARKS

GENERAL

OBC

SC

ST

EWS

Pw BD

Paper I cut off marks

38.33

38.33

31.33

31.33

38.33

31.33

Aggregate cut off marks for Paper 1,2 & 3

160

160

142.33

139

160

139

Aggregate cut off marks for written exam (All Papers) + Interview

212

196.17

186.5

No candidate 

Shortlisted

for the interview phase

188.33

No candidate shortlisted 

for the interview phase

RBI Grade B Prelims Cut Off 2018-19

Below we can find the prelims exam cut off marks subject-wise and category-wise for the year 2018-19 from the table below:

Section

Category

GENERAL/UR

OBC

SC

ST

PwBD

General Awareness 

20.00

16.00

14.25

14.25

14.25

Reasoning 

15.00

12.00

10.75

10.75

10.75

English Language 

7.50

6.00

5.25

5.25

5.25

Quantitative Aptitude 

7.50

6.00

5.25

5.25

5.25

Total Score/Aggregate 

105.75

95.75

91.75

91.75

91.75

RBI Grade B Mains Cut Off 2018-19

Let us also look at the mains exam cut off marks subject-wise and category-wise for the year 2018-19 from the table below:

Stage

Category & CUT OFF MARKS

GENERAL

OBC

SC

ST

PwBD

Cut off Marks For Paper I, II, and III(Out of total 300 marks)

201.25

186.25

180.25

180.25

180.25

Cut off Marks for Paper I, II, II, and Interview (Out of total 350 Marks)

248.50

235.50

221.25

219.50

GEN-235.50

OBC-223.00

RBI Grade B Prelims Cut Off 2017-18

Let us also look at the prelims exam cut off marks subject-wise and category-wise for the year 2017-18 from the table below:

Section

Category

GENERAL/UR

OBC

SC

ST

PwBD

General Awareness 

16.50

12.50

11

11

11

Reasoning 

11

8

6.75

6.75

6.75

English Language 

6.75

5.25

4.75

4.75

4.75

Quantitative Aptitude 

4

2.50

2

2

2

Total Score/Aggregate 

78

68

91.75

64

64

RBI Grade B Mains Cut Off 2017-18

Below table depicts the cut off marks for the mains exam 2017-18.

Stage

Category & CUT OFF MARKS

GENERAL

OBC

SC

ST

Cut off Marks For Paper I, II, and III(Out of total 300 marks)

196.75

181.75

175.75

175.75

Cut off Marks for Paper I, II, II, and Interview (Out of total 350 Marks)

245.75

228.00

220.50

211.25

FAQ

What is RBI Grade B Cut Off?

RBI Grade B Cut off marks are the minimum marks a candidate must obtain to qualify for the exam. The cut off marks act as guide for candidates to understand the expected cut off marks for the upcoming exams. They are also beneficial in assessing the difficulty level of the exam.

How to check the RBI Grade B Cut Off 2023?

In this article, we have mentioned the steps to check and download the official cut off marks pdf for RBI Grade B exam. Apart from this, there shall be a direct link to check cut off marks as issued by the RBI.

What factors affect the RBI Grade B Cut Off?

Several factors such as the number of candidates, number of vacancies, difficulty level of paper, and previous cut-off trends play a crucial role in determining the cut-off marks for the RBI Grade B Exam.

Is there sectional cut off in RBI Grade B?

Yes. Each candidate will have to secure minimum cut-off marks in each three sections as set by RBI. Candidates must obtain the cut off marks they as they are the minimum marks required to qualify the exam. One must obtain the minimum marks separately in each test as well as aggregate.

Is there negative marking in the RBI Assistant?

Yes. There is negative marking of 0.25 marks (1/4th marks) applicable for each wrong answer. However, no penalty if a question is left blank.

