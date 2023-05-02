RBI Grade B Cut Off 2023: Check Previous Years Cut off Marks Section-wise & Category-wise

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases the RBI Grade B cut off in a pdf officially after the exam is over. The cut-off marks are the minimum marks required to ace the written exam.

RBI Grade B Cut Off: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases the state-wise, category-wise, and state-wise RBI Grade B cut off marks for prelims and mains exam along with the scorecard and marksheet. Candidates must obtain the cut off marks as it is the minimum marks required to qualify the exam. One must obtain the minimum marks separately in each test as well as aggregate. Therefore, analysis of previous years’ cut off marks for the exam is crucial for any candidate to assess the difficulty level trend over the past years and devise their preparation strategy accordingly.

In this article, we have discussed the past years’ cut off marks for RBI Grade B prelims and mains exams to help candidates prepare for the upcoming exams.

RBI Grade B Cut Off 2023

The RBI Grade B cut off marks shall be released officially after the exam has been successfully concluded for both prelims and mains. Candidates must refer to the cut off marks to set their target marks to qualify the exam and assess the difficulty trend of the exam. The cut off marks vary each year for the exam. The RBI releases section-wise cut off marks and category-wise marks for phase I and phase II exam.

RBI Grade B 2023 Overview

RBI is the exam conducting body for the RBI Grade B examination every year for the selection of eligible candidates for the post of officers in Gr B (DR) - General, Gr B (DR) - DEPR/DSIM across various branches in India. The selection process includes prelims exam, mains exam, and interview. Below, we have shared the key highlights:

Name of Bank Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Exam Name RBI Grade B Post Name Grade B (DR) - General, Grade B (DR) - DEPR/DSIM Category Banking Jobs Application Mode Online Selection Process Prelims Exam Mains Exam Language of Exam English

RBI Grade B Cut Off Marks: Deciding Factors

There are various factors that affect the final cut off marks for RBI Grade B such as:

Number of vacancies

Number of candidates appearing for the exam

Difficulty level of the exam

How to Check RBI Grade B Cut-Off Marks 2022?

Candidates who appeared for the RBI Assistant Prelims 2022 can check their cut-off marks by following the steps below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RBI.

Step 2: Click on ‘Opportunities@RBI’.

Step 3: Click on ‘Current Vacancies’ and then ‘Results’.

Step 4: Click on the link ‘RBI Grade B Cut-Off Marks.

Step 5: Enter your registration/roll number and password/date of birth.

RBI Grade B Prelims Previous Years’ Cut-Off

Previous years' cut off marks are very important when preparing for the upcoming exam. One must go through the cut off marks for the past years in order to understand their desired target marks in the prelims and mains exam and formulate their strategy to crack the exam in the first attempt.

RBI Grade B Prelims Cut Off 2022

Check below the category-wise and section-wise marks as released by the RBI for the prelims exam held in 2022.

RBI Grade-B Cut-Off 2022 for Phase-I Exam Section Category GENERAL/UR EWS OBC SC ST PwBD (OH/HI/VH/MD) GENERAL AWARENESS

(Maximum Marks = 80) 12.00 12.00 8.00 6.25 6.25 6.25 REASONING

(Maximum Marks = 60) 9.00 9.00 6.00 4.75 4.75 4.75 ENGLISH LANGUAGE

(Maximum Marks = 30) 4.50 4.50 3.00 2.25 2.25 2.25 QUANTITATIVE APTITUDE

(Maximum Marks = 30) 4.50 4.50 3.00 2.25 2.25 2.25 TOTAL SCORE/ Aggregate

(Maximum Marks = 200) 63.75 63.75 60.25 55.25 50.75 49.75

RBI Grade B Prelims Cut Off 2021

Let us also look at the marks subject-wise and category-wise for the phase-1 exam held in 2021 from the table below:

Section-wise

RBI Grade-B Cut-Off 2021 for Phase-I Exam Section Category GENERAL/UR EWS OBC SC ST PwBD (OH/HI/VH/MD) GENERAL AWARENESS

(Maximum Marks = 80) 16.00 16.00 12.00 10.25 10.25 10.25 REASONING

(Maximum Marks = 60) 12.00 12.00 9.00 7.75 7.75 7.75 ENGLISH LANGUAGE

(Maximum Marks = 30) 6.00 6.00 4.50 3.75 3.75 3.75 QUANTITATIVE APTITUDE

(Maximum Marks = 30) 6.00 6.00 4.50 3.75 3.75 3.75 TOTAL SCORE/ Aggregate

(Maximum Marks = 200) 66.75 66.75 63.75 53.50 52.75 52.75

Phase 1 overall Cut Off

Category Cut off Marks (Out of 200) General 66.75 EWS 66.75 OBC 63.75 SC 53.50 ST 52.75 PwBD 52.75

Phase II and Final Cut Off

xam Stage RBI Grade B Final Cutoff 2021 for General post Gen OBC SC ST EWS PwBD Phase II (Out of 300 marks) 187.75 187.75 167.5 166.75 187.75 166.75 (HI, LD, MD)

169.75 (VI) Phase II and interview (Out of total 375 Marks) 252.25 241.25 212.25 205.25 218.25 Gen-226

OBC-223.75

Exam Stage RBI Grade B 2021 Final Cutoff for DEPR GENERAL OBC SC ST EWS PwBD Aggregate cutoff marks in Paper-I (Objective Test of Economics) of written exam for candidates whose Paper-II (Descriptive Type Test) were assed (Out of 100 marks) 47.83 42.83 40.83 40.83 47.83 40.83 (LD)

47.83 (HI, VI, MD) Aggregate cutoff marks in Paper I, II and III taken together in written exam for shortlisting the candidates for interview (Out of 300 marks) 183.17 172.83 162.17 162.17 183.17 162.17 (No candidates shortlisted for interview phase) Aggregate cutoff marks in the written exam (Paper I, II and III) and interview taken together (out of 375 marks) obtained by the last recommended candidate 249.83 220.83 186.34 No candidate shortlisted for interview phase 208.01 No candidate shortlisted for interview phase

Exam Stage RBI Grade B 2021 Final Cutoff for DSIM Gen OBC SC ST EWS PwBD Aggregate cutoff marks in Paper I (Objective type test on Statistics) of written exam for candidates whose Paper II (Descriptive type test) were assessed (Out of 100 marks) 46.67 46.67 39.67 39.67 46.67 39.67 (HI,MD)

46.67 (LD, VI)-As no vacancy reserved Aggregate cutoff marks in Paper-I, II and III taken together in written exam for shortlisting candidates for interview (out of total 300 marks) 164.67 157.33 143.67 143.67 164.67 143.67 (No candidate shortlisted for interview phase) Aggregate cutoff marks in written exam (Paper-I, II and III) and interview taken together (Out of 375 marks) obtained by the last recommended candidate 236 195.75 169.67 181.33 219.33 No candidate shortlisted for interview phase

RBI Grade B Prelims Cut Off 2019-20

Let us also look at the marks subject-wise and category-wise for the phase-1 exam held in 2019-20 from the table below:

Prelims Cut Off

Section Category GENERAL/UR EWS OBC SC ST PwBD General Awareness (Maximum Marks = 80) 20.00 20.00 16.00 14.25 14.25 14.25 Reasoning (Maximum Marks = 60) 15.00 15.00 12.00 10.75 10.75 10.75 English Language (Maximum Marks = 30) 7.50 7.50 6.00 5.25 5.25 5.25 Quantitative Aptitude (Maximum Marks = 30) 7.50 7.50 6.00 5.25 5.25 5.25 Total Score/Aggregate (Maximum Marks = 200) 122.00 122.00 115.50 108.00 108.00 108.00

Grade ‘B’ (DR) General

RECRUITMENT STAGE Category GENERAL OBC SC ST EWS Pw BD Paper I, II & III Aggregate Cut Off 193.25 188 172.25 172.25 193.25 172.25 ( HI, LD, MD) 176.75 (VI) Written Exams (All Papers) + Interview Aggregate Cut off 238.25 215.5 206.5 194 197 Gen 215.75 OBC 194.75

Grade ‘B’ (DR)-DEPR

RECRUITMENT STAGE Category & CUT OFF MARKS GENERAL OBC SC ST EWS PwBD Aggregate cut off marks for Paper 1 52.67 47.67 45.67 45.67 52.67 HI- 45.67 LD/MD/VI -52.67 ( As No vacancy ) Aggregate cut off marks for Paper 1,2 & 3 182.84 173.67 161.84 169.5 182.84 182.84 (No candidate shortlisted for the interview phase) Aggregate cut off marks in written examination (All Papers) + Interview 229.17 203.17 195.67 189.34 204.17 (No candidate shortlisted for the interview phase)

GRADE ‘B’ (DR) DSIM

RECRUITMENT STAGE Category & CUT OFF MARKS GENERAL OBC SC ST EWS Pw BD Paper I cut off marks 38.33 38.33 31.33 31.33 38.33 31.33 Aggregate cut off marks for Paper 1,2 & 3 160 160 142.33 139 160 139 Aggregate cut off marks for written exam (All Papers) + Interview 212 196.17 186.5 No candidate Shortlisted for the interview phase 188.33 No candidate shortlisted for the interview phase

RBI Grade B Prelims Cut Off 2018-19

Below we can find the prelims exam cut off marks subject-wise and category-wise for the year 2018-19 from the table below:

Section Category GENERAL/UR OBC SC ST PwBD General Awareness 20.00 16.00 14.25 14.25 14.25 Reasoning 15.00 12.00 10.75 10.75 10.75 English Language 7.50 6.00 5.25 5.25 5.25 Quantitative Aptitude 7.50 6.00 5.25 5.25 5.25 Total Score/Aggregate 105.75 95.75 91.75 91.75 91.75

RBI Grade B Mains Cut Off 2018-19

Let us also look at the mains exam cut off marks subject-wise and category-wise for the year 2018-19 from the table below:

Stage Category & CUT OFF MARKS GENERAL OBC SC ST PwBD Cut off Marks For Paper I, II, and III(Out of total 300 marks) 201.25 186.25 180.25 180.25 180.25 Cut off Marks for Paper I, II, II, and Interview (Out of total 350 Marks) 248.50 235.50 221.25 219.50 GEN-235.50 OBC-223.00

RBI Grade B Prelims Cut Off 2017-18

Let us also look at the prelims exam cut off marks subject-wise and category-wise for the year 2017-18 from the table below:

Section Category GENERAL/UR OBC SC ST PwBD General Awareness 16.50 12.50 11 11 11 Reasoning 11 8 6.75 6.75 6.75 English Language 6.75 5.25 4.75 4.75 4.75 Quantitative Aptitude 4 2.50 2 2 2 Total Score/Aggregate 78 68 91.75 64 64

RBI Grade B Mains Cut Off 2017-18

Below table depicts the cut off marks for the mains exam 2017-18.