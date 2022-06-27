RBI Grade B Marks and Cut-Off 2022 Released @opportunities.rbi.org.in: Check Direct Link

RBI Grade B Marks and Cut-Off 2022 has been released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on opportunities.rbi.org.in. Candidates can check the direct link here.

RBI Grade B Marks and Cut-Off 2022: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the marks and cut-off mark of the computer-based exam held, on 28 May 2022, for the post of Officers in Gr B (DR)- General. The candidates can download RBI Grade B Marks and RBI Grade Cut-Off Marks from the official website of the bank i.e. opportunities.rbi.org.in. The relevant link is provided below for the convenience of the candidates.

RBI Grade B Cut-off 2022

The candidates can check subject -wise and category-wise cut in the table below:

Section Category General EWS OBC SC ST General Awareness 12.00 12.00 8.00 6.25 6.25 Reasoning 9.00 9.00 6.00 4.75 4.75 English Language 4.50 4.50 3.00 2.25 2.25 Quantitative Aptitude 4.50 4.50 3.00 2.25 2.25 Total 63.75 63.75 60.25 55.25 50.75

How to Download RBI Grade B Marks 2022 ?

Go to the official website of RBI Bank i.e. opportunities.rbi.org.in. Marks sheet and cut-off marks for the Phase-I on-line examination for recruitment of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (General) – DR- Panel Year-2022 A new webpage will be opened, enter your ‘Roll Number’ and ‘Date of Birth’ Check Your Marks

RBI Grade B Paper 1 was held in the month of May 2022 and the result was declared on 07 June 2022. The bank has made a list containing the list of successful candidates in the exam. Such candidates are called for the RBI Grade B Paper 2. Paper 2 is scheduled to be held on 25 June 2022 in two shifts.

RBI is conducting the exam for the recruitment of 238 candidates in the bank.