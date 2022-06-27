RBI Grade B Marks and Cut-Off 2022 Released @opportunities.rbi.org.in: Check Direct Link

RBI Grade B Marks and Cut-Off 2022: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the marks and cut-off mark of the computer-based exam held, on 28 May 2022, for the post of Officers in Gr B (DR)- General. The candidates can download RBI Grade B Marks and RBI Grade Cut-Off Marks from the official website of the bank i.e. opportunities.rbi.org.in. The relevant link is provided below for the convenience of the candidates.
RBI Grade B Marks Download Link
RBI Grade B Cut-off 2022
The candidates can check subject -wise and category-wise cut in the table below:
|Section
|Category
|General
|EWS
|OBC
|SC
|ST
|General Awareness
|12.00
|12.00
|8.00
|6.25
|6.25
|Reasoning
|9.00
|9.00
|6.00
|4.75
|4.75
|English Language
|4.50
|4.50
|3.00
|2.25
|2.25
|Quantitative Aptitude
|4.50
|4.50
|3.00
|2.25
|2.25
|Total
|63.75
|63.75
|60.25
|55.25
|50.75
How to Download RBI Grade B Marks 2022 ?
- Go to the official website of RBI Bank i.e. opportunities.rbi.org.in.
- Marks sheet and cut-off marks for the Phase-I on-line examination for recruitment of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (General) – DR- Panel Year-2022
- A new webpage will be opened, enter your ‘Roll Number’ and ‘Date of Birth’
- Check Your Marks
RBI Grade B Paper 1 was held in the month of May 2022 and the result was declared on 07 June 2022. The bank has made a list containing the list of successful candidates in the exam. Such candidates are called for the RBI Grade B Paper 2. Paper 2 is scheduled to be held on 25 June 2022 in two shifts.
RBI is conducting the exam for the recruitment of 238 candidates in the bank.