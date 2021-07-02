RBI JE Result 2021 Out @opportunities.rbi.org.in: Download Shortlisted Candidates List for LPT Here

RBI has released the result of Junior Engineer (JE) on opportunities.rbi.org.in. Check Roll Number List and Other Details in the article given below.

RBI JE Result 2021: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has uploaded the selection list of the candidates qualified in online exam for the post of Junior Engineer (JE) for Civil and Electrical. Candidates, who appeared in RBI JE Exam on 08 March 2021, can download RBI Result from the official website - opportunities.rbi.org.in.

RBI JE Result Link is given below. The candidates can also download RBI Junior Engineer Result, directly, through the link below:

RBI JE Result Download Link:

Electrical

Civil

RBI JE Result Notice

All those candidates whose roll number is available in the list will now appear for Language Proficiency Test (LPT).

They are also required to take a print out of the relevant proformae, duly complete them and send along with copies of below mentioned certificates to the Regional Director, Human Resource Management Department at the addresses of the respective Regional Offices, for which they have applied, by Courier/Speed Post so that it reaches them within ten days of the date of publication/declaration of result. They must mention “Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical) PY 2019” on the envelope.

All candidates - 6 copies of Attestation Form (all in original) and 2 copies of Bio-data form filled in neatly by the candidates. OBC candidates - OBC Declaration in original and a copy of OBC Caste certificate in the prescribed format. SC/ST candidates - SC/ST Caste certificate in the prescribed format. PwBD candidates - disability certificate in the prescribed format issued by the Competent Authority. Ex-Servicemen - appropriate NOC/release certificate as provided in Annex II to the advertisement. EWS - EWS certificate in terms of Office Memorandum No. 36039/1/2019-Estt (Res) dated 31.01.2019 of Department of Personnel & Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievance & Pensions, Government of India.

How to Download RBI JE Result 2021 ?

Go to official website of RBI - opportunities.rbi.org.in.

Go to 'Current Vacancies' Tab and click on ‘Result'

It will redirect you to a new page where you need click on 'Recruitment of Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical) - 2019: Display of Roll Numbers of Provisionally Shortlisted Candidates'

A new page will open where you need click on “Roll numbers of Provisionally Shortlisted Candidates - Junior Engineer Civil and Junior Engineer Electrical”

Download RBI JE Result PDF

Check roll numbers of selected candidates