RBI Recruitment 2020 Online Registration Window for 39 Consultant, Specialist, Analyst Posts to begin from 9 April

RBI Recruitment 2020: Reserve Bank of India is going to start an online application for 39 vacancies of Consultant, Specialist, Analyst. Candidates willing to apply under Reserve Bank of India can apply to the aforesaid posts from 9 April 2020 onwards. The candidates will be directly able to apply on these posts through this article, once the link for RBI Recruitment 2020 is activated at rbi.org.in.

We are providing here the details of RBI Recruitment 2020 Notification. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, important dates and other essential details in this article.

According to the official notification, The bank will start the recruitment application process from 9 April and continue till 29 April 2020.

Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online application for RBI Recruitment 2020: 9 April 2020

Last date for submission of online application for RBI Recruitment 2020: 29 April 2020

RBI Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Consultant - Applied Maths - 3 Posts

Consultant - Applied Econometrics - 3 Posts

Economist - Macroeconomic Modelling - 1 Post

Data Analyst/MPD - 1 Post

Data Analyst/ (DoS- DNBS) - 2 Posts

Data Analyst/ (DoR-DNBS) - 2 Posts

Risk Analyst/ (DoS- DNBS) - 2 Posts

Risk Analyst/DEIO - 2 Posts

IS Auditor - 2 Posts

Specialist in Forensic Audit - 1 Post

Accounts Specialist - 1 Post

System Administrator - 9 Posts

Project Administrator - 5 Posts

Network Administrator - 6 Posts

RBI Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates can refer to the official notification or official website for more details related to educational qualification, selection criteria and other details. The detailed notification PDF Hyperlink is given below.

Download RBI Recruitment 2020 Official PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for RBI Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply online from 9 to 29 April 2020. Candidates can refer to the hyperlinks for details.

