RCF Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply for 68 Apprentice Post @rcf.indianrailways.gov.in, Check Eligibility

Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala has invited online application for the 68  Apprentice  post on its official website. Check RCF recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Created On: Jan 13, 2022 13:06 IST
Modified On: Jan 13, 2022 15:09 IST
RCF Railway Recruitment 2022: Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala has invited online applications for the recruitment of 68 Act-Apprentice in different trades. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the posts through the official website on or before 31 January 2022.

In a bid to apply for RCF Railway Recruitment 2022 candidates should have certain educational qualification including  10th passed or its equivalent ( under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50%  marks with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification. 

Notification Details for RCF Railway Recruitment 2022:  
Notice No.A-1/2021 Dated 11.01.2022

Important Dates for RCF Railway Recruitment 2022:  
Last Date for Submission of Application: 31 January 2022


Vacancy Details for RCF Railway Recruitment 2022:  
Fitter-08
Welder (G&E)-02
Machinist-15
Painter (G)-17
Carpenter-05
Mechanic (Motor Vehicle)-03
Electrician-08
Electronic Mechanic -09
AC& Ref. Mechanic-01

Eligibility Criteria for RCF Railway Recruitment 2022:  
Educational Qualification
The Candidates must have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent ( under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% _ marks, in aggregate, from recognized Board and also possess National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training. 
Check notification link for details of the educational  qualification of the posts.

RCF Railway Recruitment 2022:  PDF

How to Apply for RCF Railway Recruitment 2022:  
Candidates are required to apply online by visiting www.rcf.indianrailways.gov.in and  on the RCF website www.rcf.indianrailways.gov.in on or before 31 January 2022. Check the notification link for details in this regards. 

