RCF Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply for 68 Apprentice Post @rcf.indianrailways.gov.in, Check Eligibility

RCF Railway Recruitment 2022: Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala has invited online applications for the recruitment of 68 Act-Apprentice in different trades. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the posts through the official website on or before 31 January 2022.

In a bid to apply for RCF Railway Recruitment 2022 candidates should have certain educational qualification including 10th passed or its equivalent ( under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

Notification Details for RCF Railway Recruitment 2022:

Notice No.A-1/2021 Dated 11.01.2022

Important Dates for RCF Railway Recruitment 2022:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 31 January 2022



Vacancy Details for RCF Railway Recruitment 2022:

Fitter-08

Welder (G&E)-02

Machinist-15

Painter (G)-17

Carpenter-05

Mechanic (Motor Vehicle)-03

Electrician-08

Electronic Mechanic -09

AC& Ref. Mechanic-01

Eligibility Criteria for RCF Railway Recruitment 2022:

Educational Qualification

The Candidates must have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent ( under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% _ marks, in aggregate, from recognized Board and also possess National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training.

Check notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

How to Apply for RCF Railway Recruitment 2022:

Candidates are required to apply online by visiting www.rcf.indianrailways.gov.in and on the RCF website www.rcf.indianrailways.gov.in on or before 31 January 2022. Check the notification link for details in this regards.