RCFL Admit Card 2020 for Officer, Engineer and MT Released @rcfltd.com: Exam on 5 and 7 Nov, Check Direct Link

RCFL Admit Card 2020: Rashtriya Chemical and Fertilizers Limited (RCFL) has released the admit card of online for the post of Officer (Marketing) Grade E1, Engineer (Chemical) Grade - E1, Management Trainee (Electrical), Management Trainee (Chemical) and Management Trainee (Instrumentation), today i.e. on 22 October 2020. All candidates who have applied for RCFL Recruitment 2020 can download RCFL Admit Card from the official website of RCFL - rcfltd.com.

RCFL Admit Card 2020 Download Link is given below. The candidates can download the admit card, directly, through the link below:

RCFL Admit Card 2020 Download



RCFL Exam is scheduled to be held on 05 and 07 November 2020. The candidates can check post-wise exam dates below:

Post Date of Exam Time Officer (Marketing) 05 November 2020 09.00 AM - 10.30 AM Engineer (Chemical) 05 November 2020 12.00 PM - 01.30 PM Management Trainee (Electrical) 07 November 2020 9.00-10.30 AM Management Trainee (Chemical) 07 November 2020 12.00 -1.30 PM Management Trainee (Instrumentation) 07 November 2020 03.00 -4.30 PM

RCFL Exam Pattern

There will be questions on General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability & General Awareness and Professional Knowledge . The candidates can attempt any questions of General English, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability & General Awareness during the first 45 minutes time and any questions of Professional Knowledge Test in remaining 45 Minutes. Check Complete Exam Pattern and Syllabus through the link below:

RCFL Exam Pattern and Syllabus

How to Download RCFL Admit Card Card 2020 for Officer, Engineer and MT

Go to the official website of RCFL i.e. rcfltd.com. Click on the link - “Online Exam 2020 Schedule and Download Call Letter for Following Post - OFFICER (MARKETING) GRADE E1, ENGINEER (CHEMICAL) GRADE - E1, Mgmt Trainee Electrical, Mgmt Trainee Chemical, Mgmt Trainee Instrumentation”, given under What’s New Section on the leftside of the home page. Click on ‘Download Call Letter’ Enter your 'Registration No / Roll No’ and Password Click on ‘Login’ Button Download RCFL Call Letter

Earlier, RCFL has published the admit card for the post of Junior Fireman, Boiler Operator, Assistant Officer (Marketing), Management Trainee Boiler, Operator Trainee (Chemical), Management Trainee Mechanical. The candidates can also download the admit card for these posts through the link above.