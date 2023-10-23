RCIL Manager Jobs 2023 Apply For 81 Vacancy

RCIL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 81 Managerial Posts, Check Eligibility & Application Process

RCIL Recruitment 2023: RailTel Corporation of India Limited  has released the notification for the 81 Managerial posts in the Employment News (21-27) October 2023. heck the notification pdf., eligibility and others here.  

RCIL Recruitment 2023 Notification: RailTel Corporation of India Limited under Government of India, has published recruitment notification for various Managerial posts in the Employment News (21-27) October 2023. A total of 81 posts are to be filled under the recruitment process including Assistant Manager (Technical), Deputy Manager (Marketing), Assistant Manager (Finance), Assistant Manager (HR) and others. 
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before November 11,2023. 

 RCIL  Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

  • Opening date of online application: October 21, 2023
  • Closing date of application: November 11, 2023
  • Last date for completion of on-line registration (including payment of application fee): November 11, 2023

RCIL  Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

  • Assistant Manager (Technical)-26
  • Deputy Manager (Technical)-27
  • Deputy Manager (Marketing)-15
  • Assistant Manager (Finance)-6
  • Assistant Manager (HR)-7

RCIL  Educational Qualification 2023

Assistant Manager (Technical)-Diploma in Electronics or any other combination of Engineering
branches, where Electronics is one of the branches, like, Electronics & Instrumentation; or M.Sc.
(Electronics); or equivalent in Electronics.
Deputy Manager (Technical)-B.E./ B.Tech./ B.Sc. (Engg) in Electronics & Telecom; or Telecom;
or Computer Science; or Computer & Communication; or Information Technology; or Electrical; or
Electronics; or any other combination of Engineering branches, where Electronics is one
of the branches, like, Electronics & Instrumentation; or M.Sc. (Electronics); or MCA; or equivalent. 
Deputy Manager (Marketing)-Master of Business Administration (Marketing)
Assistant Manager (Finance)-Master of Business Administration (Finance)
Assistant Manager (HR)-Master of Business Administration (HR)
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
 

 Scale of pay For RCIL Managerial Recruitment 2023

  • Assistant Manager (Technical)-Scale of pay: Rs.30,000- 1,20,000/-.
  • Deputy Manager (Technical): Rs.40,000- 1,40,000/-.
  • Deputy Manager (Marketing): Rs.40,000- 1,40,000/-.
  • Assistant Manager (Finance)- Rs.30,000- 1,20,000/-.
  • Assistant Manager (HR)- Rs.30,000- 1,20,000/-
  • RCIL  Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

Rs. 1200/- (Rs.600/- for SC/ST/PwBDs).

The fee will be paid through payment gateway only during the online registration process. 

 

RCIL  Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

How To Apply for RCIL  Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

  • Step 1: Visit to the official website  www.railtel.in.
  • Step 2: Click on the link RCIL Managerial recruitment 2023 on the homepage.
  • Step 3: Now you will have to provide the required details to the link.
  • Step 4: : The Email ID/ mobile number entered in the online application form should remain active until the recruitment process is complete. .
  • Step 5: Scanned copy of latest passport size coloured photograph , scanned left thumb impression and scanned signature in digital format should be uploaded in the application.
  • Step 6:  Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.

FAQ

What are the Important Dates for RCIL Recruitment 2023?

Closing date of application for these posts is November 11, 2023

What are the Jobs in RCIL Recruitment 2023?

RailTel Corporation of India Limited has released the notification for the 81 Managerial posts on the official website.
