Re-Evaluation & Verification of CBSE 10th Marks 2020: Check Process For Obtaining Photocopy Of Answer Booklet & Other Details

CBSE: The online application process for re-evaluation & verification of CBSE 10th marks has been started. Processes of obtaining photocopies of answer booklets and re-evaluation & verification of marks are interconnected. It means those who apply for verification of marks can apply for obtaining photocopies of answer booklets and those who will apply for these two processes are eligible to apply for revaluation of marks. In this article, we are going to provide complete details for CBSE 10th students.

CBSE Syllabus 2020-21 (Reduced By 30%) PDF: 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th



Official Schedule for CBSE Class 10:Verification of Marks, Obtaining Photocopy of Evaluated Answer Books, Re-Evaluation

Verification of Marks Applying Online 20th July, 2020 (Monday) To 24th July, 2020 (Friday) upto 5:00 PM Rs. 500/- Per Subject Obtaining Photocopy of Evaluated Answer Books Applying Online 4th August 2020 (Tuesday) To 5th August 2020 (Wednesday) upto 5:00 PM Rs. 500/- Per Subject Re-Evaluation Applying Online 10th August 2020 (Monday) To 11th August 2020 (Tuesday) upto 5:00 PM Rs. 100/- per question

How to apply online:

- Visit This Link: CBSE 10th Revaluation Link

- Click on Apply for Verification Class 10

- Enter complete details in the boxes and apply.

There are several things that students should keep in mind while applying online for CBSE Class 10 marks verification, obtaining photocopy of answer booklet & re-evaluation.

⇒ Requests for all the processes will be allowed only through online mode via CBSE's website www.cbse.nic.in & during the stipulated schedules along with processing charges. No application after schedule & in offline mode will be accepted.

⇒ The processing costs can only be deposited online (Debit Card/Credit Card/Net banking). Processing costs shall not be accepted offline i.e Money order/Postal Order/DD/Cheque/Cash etc.

⇒ Incomplete/offline requests will be immediately rejected without any correspondence with the candidate

⇒ Only 1 application per student & per step will be accepted in the online process. Students must decide in advance whether he/she has to apply online for one subject or multiple subjects.

⇒ CBSE will not be responsible for any loss or damage or any difficulty caused to the candidate, consequent to the revision of mark(s) or delay in communication, for reasons beyond control.

⇒ Decrease even by 1 mark shall be affected.

⇒ In cases where there is a change in marks (increase or decrease), such students shall have to surrender the mark sheet which is in their possession. Thereafter, they shall be issued a new Marksheet. The outcome of the verification and re-evaluation will be final and binding.

⇒ In case, the status of any student changes to Compartment after re-evaluation/verification, students need to apply separately for appearing in the compartment examination-2020.

⇒ Processing charges are non-refundable.