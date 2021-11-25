RIICO Admit Card 2021 Out: Downlod JE, AAO and AP Call Lettet @riico.onlinerecruit.in

Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation Limited (RIICO) has released the admit card of the exam scheduled on 27 November 2021 for the post of Assistant Programmer, Assistant Accounts Officer Grade-II and Junior Engineer on riico.onlinerecruit.in. Check Download Link.

RIICO Admit Card 2021 Download: Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation Limited (RIICO) has uploaded the admit card and self-declaration form for the post of Assistant Programmer, Assistant Accounts Officer (AAO) Grade-II and Junior Engineer (JE). Candidates who are appearing in the exam on 27 November 2021 can download RIICO Admit Card, using their Email ID and Password. from the official website - riico.onlinerecruit.in.

How to Download RIICO Admit Card 2021 ?

Visit the official website of RIICO - industries.rajasthan.gov.in/riico Go to 'Recruitment' Section and then 'Admit Card' It will redirect you to a new page where you are required to login under 'Registered User Login' Download RIICO JE Admit Card and Other

It is to be noted that, the admit cards for other posts will be issued two days prior to the exam date which can be downloaded by the candidates from their login.

The exam will be conducted in two shifts i.e. 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon and from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM in Jaipur city as per schedule given below:

Name of the Post Exam Date and Shift Assistant Programmer 27 November 2021 Shift 1 Assistant Accounts Officer Grade-II 27 November 2021 Shift 2 JE (Power) 27 November 2021 Shift 2 Programmer 28 November 2021 Shift 1 Draughtsman-cum-Tracer (Civil) 28 November 2021 Shift 1 Stenographer 29 November 2021 Shift 2 Junior Assistant 05 December 2021 Shift 1 Deputy Manager (Industrial Development/Technical) 05 December 2021 Shift 2 Assistant Site Engineer(Civil) 12 December 2021 Shift 1 Junior Legal Officer 12 December 2021 Shift 2

RIICO Exam will be conducted in two parts - Part 1 will be of 180 marks and Part 2 will be of 270 marks. The candidates who are going to appear in the exam can check the exam scheme and syllabus through the link given below:

RIICO Exam Pattern and Syllabus

RIICO will publish a merit list of selected candidates prepared on the basis of marks secured in the examination. Only those candidates, who have obtained minimum qualifying marks, as mentioned in the scheme of examination, shall be eligible for appearing in the proficiency test. Out of these eligible candidates, maximum five times of candidates of respective vacancies of the posts, shall be called for appearing in the proficiency test.

The notification was published for recruitment of 217 Deputy Manager (Industrial Development/Technical), Programmer, Assistant Site Engineer (Civil), Assistant Accounts Officer Grade-II, Junior Legal Officer, Junior Engineer (Power), Assistant Programmer, Stenographer, Draughtsman-cum-Tracer (Civil) and Jr Assistant.