RITES Recruitment 2020: 100 Vacancies for Apprentice Posts, Apply @portal.mhrdnats.gov.in/boat

RITES Recruitment 2020: RITES Limited has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Apprentice Posts from all over India. Eligible for the post can apply online in the prescribed format from 15 January to 31 January 2020.
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application - 15 January 2020
- Last Date of Online Application - 31 January 2020
RITES Apprentice Vacancy Details
Apprentice – 100 Posts
- Graduate Apprentice – 7 Posts
- Diploma Apprentice – 30 Posts
- Trade Apprentice (ITI) – 63 Posts
Salary:
- Graduate Apprentice – Rs. 14000/-
- Diploma Apprentice – Rs. 12000/-
- Trade Apprentice (ITI) – Rs. 10000/-
Eligibility Criteria for Rites Apprentice Posts
Educational Qualification and Experience:
- Graduate Apprentice – BE/B.Tech in Mechanical/Automobile/Electrical
- Diploma Apprentice – Diploma in Electrical/Mechanical/Automobile
- Trade Apprentice – ITI Passed in Mechanical/Electrical Discipline
Selection Criteria for RITES Apprentice Posts
The selection will be done on the basis of interview
How to Apply for RITES Apprentice Jobs 2020
The Eligible candidates can apply register for RITES Apprentice Posts on BOAT Website through the link http://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in/boat/login/user_login.action from 15 January to 31 January 2020.
RITES Apprentice Notification PDF