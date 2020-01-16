RITES Recruitment 2020: 100 Vacancies for Apprentice Posts, Apply @portal.mhrdnats.gov.in/boat

RITES Recruitment 2020: RITES Limited has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Apprentice Posts from all over India. Eligible for the post can apply online in the prescribed format from 15 January to 31 January 2020.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 15 January 2020

Last Date of Online Application - 31 January 2020

RITES Apprentice Vacancy Details

Apprentice – 100 Posts

Graduate Apprentice – 7 Posts

Diploma Apprentice – 30 Posts

Trade Apprentice (ITI) – 63 Posts

Salary:

Graduate Apprentice – Rs. 14000/-

Diploma Apprentice – Rs. 12000/-

Trade Apprentice (ITI) – Rs. 10000/-

Eligibility Criteria for Rites Apprentice Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Graduate Apprentice – BE/B.Tech in Mechanical/Automobile/Electrical

Diploma Apprentice – Diploma in Electrical/Mechanical/Automobile

Trade Apprentice – ITI Passed in Mechanical/Electrical Discipline

Selection Criteria for RITES Apprentice Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of interview

How to Apply for RITES Apprentice Jobs 2020

The Eligible candidates can apply register for RITES Apprentice Posts on BOAT Website through the link http://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in/boat/login/user_login.action from 15 January to 31 January 2020.

RITES Apprentice Notification PDF



Online Application Link