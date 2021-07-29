RITES Recruitment 2021 through GATE for GET Posts, Apply Online @rites.com

RITES Ltd is hiring Graduate Engineer Trainees (GET) through GATE 2020 and GATE 2021. Check Details Here

RITES Recruitment 2021: RITES Ltd, a Mini Ratna Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, Govt. of India had published a notification for recruitment to the post of Graduate Engineer Trainees (GET) through GATE 2020 and GATE 2021 on its website rites.com.

Candidates can apply for RITES GET Recruitment 2021 from 30 July 2021. The last date for submitting RITES GATE Application is 25 August 2021. More details on RITES GATE Recruitment such as vacancy break-up, educational qualification, salary and other updates here

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 30 July 2021 Last Date of Application - 25 August 2021

RITES Vacancy Details

18/20 - Graduate Engineer Trainee (Civil) through GATE - 25 Posts 19/20 - Graduate Engineer Trainee (Mechanical) through GATE - 18 Posts 20/20 - Graduate Engineer Trainee (Electrical) through GATE - 8 Posts

RITES GATE Salary:

Candidates will be placed in the IDA pay scale of Rs.40,000-1,40,000 during the training period with starting basic pay of Rs.40,000/-. After successful completion of training period, candidates shall be engaged as Engineer in IDA pay – scale of Rs. 40,000-1,40,000, and would be paid Basic pay and DA, fixed/variable allowances as applicable in the scale, Performance Related Pay, Medical facilities, HRA/Lease accommodation, attractive superannuation package consisting of contribution to Provident Fund, Pension, Gratuity as per Gratuity Act, Post Retirement Medical Scheme

Eligibility Criteria for RITES GATE Posts

Educational Qualification:

GET (Civil) - Full time BE/B.Tech/B.Sc (Engineering) degree in Civil Engineering GET (Mechanical) - Full time BE/B.Tech/B.Sc (Engineering) Degree in Mechanical Engineering/ Production Engineering / Industrial Engineering / Automobile Engineering GET (Electrical) - Full time BE/B.Tech/B.Sc (Engineering) degree in Electrical Engineering/ Electrical & Electronics Engineering

RITES GATE Age Limit:

21 to 30 years

Selection Process for RITES GATE GET Posts

Qualified candidates shall be short-listed category-wise for Interview based on their Normalized Marks (Out of 100) in the corresponding paper of GATE – 2020 OR GATE – 2021. Due to prevalent pandemic situation, based on the requirement and discretion of RITES, selection process may be conducted online.

Final merit list shall be prepared as per following weightage distribution:

GATE Marks (Out of 100) - 75% Interview - 25%

How to Apply for RITES GATE Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through online mode on Career Section of RITES website rites.com from 30 July to 25 August 2021.

Application Fee:

General/OBC Candidates - Rs. 600/- plus Taxes as applicable EWS/ SC/ST/ PWD Candidates - Rs. 300/- plus Taxes as applicable

