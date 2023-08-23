RITES Recruitment 2023 for Junior Assistant Posts Across India, Apply online

RITES Recruitment 2023: RITES Ltd. is hiring for Junior Assistant (HR). Check Notification, Online Application Link, Vacancy Details, Qualification, Age Limit, Selection Process and How to Apply here.

RITES Recruitment 2023 Notification: RITES Ltd., a Mini Ratna Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, Govt. of India has invited online applications for Junior Assistant (HR) posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 04 September 2023.

RITES Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online application and online payment of fees: 12 August 2023

Last date of submission of online application and online payment of fees: 04 September 2023

Last date of submission of documents through RITES portal: July 27, 2023

Date of selection: To be notified later

RITES Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Junior Assistant (HR) - 16 Posts

UR -11

EWS - 1

OBC (NCL) - 4

RITES Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Graduation in any discipline.

RITES Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

30 years

RITES Recruitment 2023: Remuneration

Rs. 20, 000 –66, 000

Selection Process

On the basis of applications received, candidates will be required to appear in the written test (OffLine/OnLine). The candidates may be shortlisted for selection on the basis of performance in the written test. The company reserves the right to shortlist the number of candidates for selection out of eligible candidates.

RITES Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts in the registration format available in the Career Section of RITES website, http://www.rites.com.