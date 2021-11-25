RLDA Recruitment 2021: Apply for 45 Assistant Project Engineer Posts @rlda.indianrailways.gov.in, Check Eligibility

Rail Land Development Authority has invited application for recruitment to the 45 post of Assistant Project Engineer on its official website. Check detail here.

RLDA Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: Rail Land Development Authority (A Statutory Authority under Ministry of Railways) has invited application for recruitment to the 45 post of Assistant Project Engineer. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 23 December 2021.

Candidates having requisite educational qualification including Full time BE/ B. Tech. (Civil Engineering) with not less than 60%

marks) with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts. Candidates selected finally for the post will get monthly Total Rs. 54600/.

All interested and eligible candidates can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification Details for RLDA Recruitment 2021:

RLDA/CONTRACT/2021/02

Important Date for RLDA Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application:23 December 2021

Vacancy Details for RLDA Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Assistant Project Engineer-45

Eligibility Criteria for RLDA Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Full time BE/ B. Tech. (Civil Engineering) with not less than 60% marks) from a UGC/AICTE approved university incorporated by an Act of Central or State legislature in India or other Educational Institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be Deemed as University under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956

Age limit for RLDA Recruitment 2021 Job Notification as on 23.12.2021:

Minimum age: 21 years

Maximum age: 28 years



Pay per Month for RLDA Recruitment 2021 Job Notification as on 23.12.2021:

Pay per Month: Basic: Rs.35000 + Perks: Rs. 14000 @ 40% of B.P. + PF: Rs. 4900 + Mobile call charges: Rs. 700

Total Rs. 54600/-

RLDA Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: PDF



How to Apply for RLDA Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Applicants fulfilling the eligibility criteria should submit an application as per the proforma given in the notification on or before 23 December 2021.