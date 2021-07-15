RPACU Admit Card 2021 for LDC and JAC Out @rpcau.ac.in, Download Link Here

RPACU Admit Card 2021 for LDC and JAC are released by Dr. Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University (RPACU) on official website - rpcau.ac.in.

RPACU LDC Admit Card 2021 Out: Dr. Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University (RPACU) has released the admit card of written exam for post of lower division clerk (LDC) and junior accounts clerk (JAC. Candidates can download RPACU LDC Admit Card and RPACU JAC Admit Card on official website - rpcau.ac.in.

RPACU Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download RPACU Clerk Admit Card, directly, through the link below:

RPACU Admit Card Download Link

RPACU LDC Exam will be held on 07 August 2021 (Saturday) and RPACU JAC Exam on 08 August 2021 (Sunday) at Dr. Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University, Pusa, Samastipur, Bihar.

RPACU Exam Pattern

Subject Total General Knowledge 50 Language 100 Aptitude Test 100

There will be negative marks for wrong answers in the Written Examination. Negative marks will be half of the marks allotted to correct answer as mentioned at point (C) above, for example if mark for correct answer is TWO then the negative marks for wrong answer will be ONE.

Immediately, after taking the print of the Admit Card, every candidate is advised to carefully verify all the particulars mentioned in her/his Admit Card, i.e., her/his Name, Photograph, Signature, Roll Number, Name & Address of the Examination Centre, Date and Timing of Written Examination, Medium of Examination, etc. In case of any discrepancy, the same may please be brought to the notice of the University immediately at email: recruitment@rpcau.ac.in.

How to Download RPACU Admit Card 2021 ?