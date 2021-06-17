RPSC AE Counselling Date 2021 Released for Asst. Engineer Comb. Comp Exam @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Details

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Counselling Date for Asst. Engineer Comb Comp Exam 2018 on its official websitte - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC AE Counselling Date 2021: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Counselling Date for Asst. Engineer Comb Comp Exam 2018. All such candidates who have qualified in the mains exam for Asst Engineer post can check the details of RPSC AE Counselling Date 2021 on the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the short notification released, Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is set to conduct the Counselling Date for Asst. Engineer Comb Comp.Exam from 23 to 28 July 2021. Candidates qualified for the counselling round will have to appear as per schedule available on the official website.

Candidates should note that they will have to download the important documents including Application Form, Counselling Letter and others from the official website. Candidates will have to bring all the essentials documents as mentioned in the notification during the Counselling round.

Candidates who have to appear in the Counselling round should note that they will have to appear with following the COVID-19 guidelines as mentioned in the notification. You can check the details RPSC AE Counselling Date 2021 available on the official website of RPSC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: RPSC AE Counselling Date 2021 for Asst. Engineer Comb. Comp.Exam