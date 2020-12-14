RPSC ASO Admit Card 2020 Out: Download Rajasthan Assistant Statistical Officer Call Letter Here

RPSC ASO Admit Card 2020: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit Card of of the exam for the posts of Assistant Statistical Officer (Agriculture Dept.). Candidates, who have applied for RPSC ASO Recruitment 2020, can download RPSC Admit Card from the official website of RPSC- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in or from SSO website - sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC ASO Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download RPSC Assistant Statistical Officer Admit Card through the links below:

RPSC ASO Admit Card Download Link 2020

RPSC ASO exam is scheduled to be held on 21 December 2020 (Monday) from 10.00 to 01.00 P.M at Ajmer and Jaipur District Headquarters. The candidates should reports 1 hour before the conduct of the exam. They must carry an original copy of ID Proof and a photograph at the venue. They are required to wear mask and follow all COVID - 19 guidelines.

How to Download RPSC ASO Admit Card 2020 ?

1.Go to the official website of RPSC-https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/

Click on the link - "Admit Card for Asst. Statistical Officer (Agri. Dept.) 2020

2." displaying under Important Links Section at the left corner of the home page. 3.A new window will open where you need to click on ‘Get Admit Card’ 4.Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth 5.Download RPSC ASO Call Letter

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) had invited applications for recruitment to the post of 11 Assistant Statistical Officer from 10 July 2020 to 10 August 2020