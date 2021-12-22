RPSC Exam Calendar 2022: RAS Mains Exam to be held on 25 & 26 February, Check Detailed Schedule Here

RPSC Exam Calendar 2022: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the tentative exam schedule for recruitment to the various posts in different categories. The candidates can check the detailed RPSC Exam Calendar 2022 on the official website of RPSC.i.e.rpsc.gov.in.

As per the RPSC Exam Calendar 2022, the RPSC RAS Mains Exam is scheduled to be held on 25 and 26 February 2022. The prelims exam was held on 27 and 28 October 2021 and the result for the same were declared on 19 November 2021. This drive is being done to recruit 988 vacancies in different departments out of which a total of 363 vacancies are for state services and 625 vacancies are for subordinate services.

On the other side, the commission has decided to conduct the recruitment exam for the chemist post in May while the exam for Assistant Statistical Officer and Assistant Director will be held in July second week. The exam for the selection of assistant teachers will be held in the fourth and fifth week of March and in the first week of April. The candidates can check RPSC Exam Calendar 2022 in the table given below.

Exam Name Date Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Main) Examination, 2021 (TSP & Non TSP) 25 and 26 February 2022 Assistant Professor Scrutiny Examination, 2021(Broad Specialty) Assistant Professor Scrutiny Examination, 2021 (Super Specialty) March Fourth & Fifth Week and April First Week Assistant Agriculture Officer Scrutiny Examination, 2021 (TSP & Non TSP) May First Week Chemist Scrutiny Examination, 2021 May Last Week Assistant Director Scrutiny Examination, 2021, Senior Scientific Officer Scrutiny Examination, 2021 June Second Week Assistant Statistical Officer Competitive Exam, 2021 July Second Week Junior Geophysicist, Junior Ground Hydrologist, Technical Assistant – Chemical, Technical Assistant – Ground Hydrology, Agriculture Officer, Agricultural Research Officer, Assistant Agricultural Research Officer August Archivist, Assistant Archivist, Research Fellow, Chemist September Assistant Electrical Inspector October Assistant Prosecution Officer November Librarian December

The notifications for the exams to be conducted in the month of August 2022 will be released in due course of time. The candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.