RPSC Exam Calendar 2022: RAS Mains Exam to be held on 25 & 26 February, Check Detailed Schedule Here

RPSC Exam Calendar 2022 has been released by Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC). Check Rajasthan Forthcoming Recruitment Exam Calendar PDF Here. 

Created On: Dec 22, 2021 18:03 IST
RPSC Exam Calendar 2022

RPSC Exam Calendar 2022: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the tentative exam schedule for recruitment to the various posts in different categories. The candidates can check the detailed RPSC Exam Calendar 2022 on the official website of RPSC.i.e.rpsc.gov.in.

As per the RPSC Exam Calendar 2022, the RPSC RAS Mains Exam is scheduled to be held on 25 and 26 February 2022. The prelims exam was held on 27 and 28 October 2021 and the result for the same were declared on 19 November 2021. This drive is being done to recruit 988 vacancies in different departments out of which a total of 363 vacancies are for state services and 625 vacancies are for subordinate services.

On the other side, the commission has decided to conduct the recruitment exam for the chemist post in May while the exam for Assistant Statistical Officer and Assistant Director will be held in July second week. The exam for the selection of assistant teachers will be held in the fourth and fifth week of March and in the first week of April. The candidates can check RPSC Exam Calendar 2022 in the table given below.

Exam Name

Date

Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Main) Examination, 2021 (TSP & Non TSP)

25 and 26 February 2022

Assistant Professor Scrutiny Examination, 2021(Broad Specialty)

Assistant Professor Scrutiny Examination, 2021 (Super Specialty)

March Fourth & Fifth Week and April First Week

Assistant Agriculture Officer Scrutiny Examination, 2021 (TSP & Non TSP)

May First Week

Chemist Scrutiny Examination, 2021

May Last Week

Assistant Director Scrutiny Examination, 2021, Senior Scientific Officer Scrutiny Examination, 2021

June Second Week

Assistant Statistical Officer Competitive Exam, 2021

July Second Week

Junior Geophysicist, Junior Ground Hydrologist, Technical Assistant – Chemical, Technical Assistant – Ground Hydrology, Agriculture Officer, Agricultural Research Officer, Assistant Agricultural Research Officer 

August

Archivist, Assistant Archivist, Research Fellow, Chemist

September

Assistant Electrical Inspector

October

Assistant Prosecution Officer

November

Librarian

December

The notifications for the exams to be conducted in the month of August 2022 will be released in due course of time. The candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

