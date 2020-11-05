RPSC Exam Schedule 2020 for School Lecturer (Sanskrit Education) Released @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Details Programme

RPSC Exam Schedule 2020 for School Lecturer Posts: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the exam schedule for the School Lecturer (Sanskrit Education) Exam 2020 for various subjects on its official website. Commission has released the details exam schedule for the subjects including General Knowledge, Political Science, Math, Economics, Dharmshashtra, Jyotish and others. All such candidates who have to appear for the School Lecturer (Sanskrit Education Department) Exam 2020 can check their Exam Schedule available on the official website of RPSC-www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission, the School Lecturer (Sanskrit Education Department) exam 2020 for various subjects including General Knowledge, Political Science, Math, Economics, Dharmshashtra, Jyotish and others will be conducted from 14 December 2020 onwards.

The written exam for General Knowledge and Political Science will be held on 14 December 2020 whereas the paper for Math and Economics will be conducted on 15 December 2020. The written exam for the subjects i.e. Dharmshashtra and Jyotish will be conducted on 16 December 2020 and Exam for Yajurveda and Samanya Dharshan will be held on 17 December 2020. Commission will conduct the Exam for the subjects i.e. Jain Darshan and Nyay Darshan on 18 December 2020.

Candidates should note that exam will be held in two session i.e. Morning from 10.00 to 11.30 P.M and Noon Session from 02.00 P.M to 05.00 P.M. All such candidates who have to appear for the School Lecturer (Sanskrit Education) Exam 2020 can check the details exam schedule on the official website of RPSC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for RPSC Exam Schedule for School Lecturer (Sanskrit Education) Exam 2020



