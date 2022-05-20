RPSC Counselling Schedule 2021 (Out) for Head Master Praveshika Post @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Download PDF

Rajasthan PSC has released the Counselling Schedule for the Head Master Praveshika School (Sanskrit Edu.) - 2021 on its official website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Check PDF.

RPSC Head Master Counselling Schedule 2021: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Counselling Schedule for the Head Master Praveshika School (Sanskrit Edu.) - 2021 on its official website. Commission is to conduct the Counselling for the Head Master Praveshika School (Sanskrit Edu.) - 2021 on 26-27 May 2022, Candidates qualified for the Counselling round for the Head Master Praveshika School (Sanskrit Edu.) - 2021 can downlaod the RPSC Head Master Counselling Schedule 2021 available on the official website of RPSC-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the RPSC Head Master Counselling Schedule 2021 released, Commission will conduct the conselling in two session on 26-27 May 2022. Morning session will be held from 09.00 A.M. and evening session will be commenced from 01.00 P.M.

Candidates can check the Roll Number wise details schedule for the Counselling for the Head Master Praveshika School (Sanskrit Edu.) - 2021 available on the official website.

You can download the RPSC Head Master Counselling Schedule 2021 from the official website after following these steps given below.

How to Download RPSC Head Master Counselling Schedule 2021 Check Steps