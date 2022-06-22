RPSC Interview Schedule 2020 (Out) for Assistant Professor Post @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Download PDF

Rajasthan PSC has released the interview date for the post of Asst. Prof. (Political Science) on its official website-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Download PDF here.

RPSC Assistant Professor Interview Date 2020 Download: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the interview date for the post of Asst. Prof. (College Education) - 2020 (Political Science) on its official website. Commission will conduct the interview for Asst. Prof. (College Education) - 2020 (Political Science) posts from 04 July 2022 onwards.

Candidates qualified for the interview round for the Asst. Prof. (College Education) - 2020 (Political Science) can download the details interview update from the official website of RPSC-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to the short notice released, RPSC will conduct the interview for the Asst. Prof. (College Education) - 2020 (Political Science) from 04 to 21 July 2022.

Candidates who have to appear in the interview round should note that they will have to bring all their essential documents in original as well as the xerox during the interview round.

The detailed application form is available on the official website and candidates are required to download the same and bring with the essential documents during interview round.

You can download the RPSC Assistant Professor Interview Date 2020 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download RPSC Assistant Professor Interview Date 2020 Check Steps