RPSC Lecturer Answer Key 2020 Released @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Submit Objection, if any

RPSC Lecturer Answer Key 2020: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has uploaded the answer key of written exam for the post of Lecturer. Candidates can download RPSC Answer Key from the official website of RPSC www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC will also activate the objection link on its official website. RPSC Lecturer Objection Link will activate on 17 March 2020. Candidates can submit RPSC Lecture Answer Objection, if any, through online mode by login in SSO Portal till 19 March 2020 upto 12 AM. They are also required to submit non-refundable fee of Rs. 100 for each objection.

RPSC Lecturer Answer Key Link is also given below. Candidates can download RPSC Lecture Answer Key for Rajasthani, Sanskrit, Hindi and GK subjects through the link.

RPSC Lecturer RajasthanI Answer Key PDF

RPSC Lecturer Sanskrit Answer Key PDF

RPSC Lecturer Hindi Answer Key PDF

RPSC Lecturer GK Answer Key PDF

How to Download RPSC Lecturer Answer Key?

Visit RPSC official website of RPSC.i.e.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Go to official website of RPSC i.e.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Click on ‘-Answer Key for RAJASTHANI (GROUP-A) School Lecturer (School Edu.) – 2018 OR Answer Key for SANSKRIT (GROUP-A) School Lecturer (School Edu.) – 2018 OR Answer Key for HINDI (GROUP-A) School Lecturer (School Edu.) – 2018 OR Answer Key for G.K(GROUP-A)School Lecturer (School Edu.) - 2018 Download RPSC Answer Key for Lecturer Post and save it for future reference

RPSC Lecture Hindi and General Awareness & General Studies exam was conducted on 03 January 2020 and Sankrit & Rajasthani was held on 04 January 2020.