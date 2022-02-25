RPSC RAS Mains Exam Date 2022 Out for Raj. State and Sub. Services @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Download PDF

RPSC RAS Mains Exam Date 2022 Download: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced the mains exam date for Raj. State and Sub. Services Comb. Comp Mains Exam 2021. Commission will conduct the exam on 20/21 March 2022.

All those candidates who have qualified for RPSC RAS Mains Exam round can check RPSC RAS Mains Exam Date 2022 from the official website-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

You can download the RPSC RAS Mains Exam Date 2022 from the official website after following these steps given below.

How to Download RPSC RAS Mains Exam Date 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website of RPSC - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in Go to the Important Links section on the home page. Click on the link ‘Press Note Regarding Exam Date for Raj. State and Sub. Services Comb. Comp. Exam - 2021 (MAINS)‘’ displaying on home page. You will get the PDF of the RPSC RAS Mains Exam Date 2022 in a new window. Download and save the RPSC RAS Mains Exam Date 2022 for future reference.

As per the short notice released, Commission has decided to conduct the Raj. State and Sub. Services Comb. Comp Mains Exam on 20/21 March 2022. Commission will upload the Raj. State and Sub. Services Comb. Comp Mains Exam Admit Card in due course of time on its official website.

It is noted that RPSC was to conduct the Raj. State and Sub. Services Comb. Comp Mains Exam 2021 on 25 February and 26 February 2022 but Commission has postponed the same. Now candidates qualified for the mains exam round can download the RPSC RAS Mains Exam Date 2022 notice directly from the link given below.