RPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification Released @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in for Assistant Testing Officer and Superintendent Garden Posts
RPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification Released @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in for Assistant Testing Officer and Superintendent Garden Posts. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
RPSC Recruitment 2021: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Testing Officer and Superintendent Garden. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 16 March 2021. The online application for the aforesaid posts will commence from 17 February 2021 onwards.
Important Dates:
- Application Begin: 17 February 2021
- Last Date for Apply Online: 16 March 2021
- Pay Exam Fee Last Date: 16 March 2021
- Exam Date: Notified Soon
- Admit Card Available: Notified Soon
RPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification Vacancy Details
Assistant Testing Officer - 4 Posts
Superintendent Garden - 1 Post
RPSC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Assistant Testing Officer - M.Sc. in Geology or M.Sc. in Chemistry; 2 years experience in Testing of Soils/aggregates etc. in case of either M.Sc. Geology or M.Sc. Chemistry.
- Superintendent Garden -B.Sc. (Agri.) with Horticulture as special subject and possessing 2 years experience in ornamental gardens; Working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagri Script and knowledge of Rajasthani Culture.
RPSC Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 21 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)
Download RPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
RPSC Recruitment 2021 Apply Online - to active soon
How to apply for RPSC Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply online from 17 February to 16 March 2021. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the online application for future reference.
RPSC Recruitment 2021 Application Fee
- General / Other State: 350/-
- OBC / BC: 250/-
- SC / ST: 150/-
