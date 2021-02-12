RPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification Released @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in for Assistant Testing Officer and Superintendent Garden Posts

RPSC Recruitment 2021: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Testing Officer and Superintendent Garden. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 16 March 2021. The online application for the aforesaid posts will commence from 17 February 2021 onwards.

Important Dates:

Application Begin: 17 February 2021

Last Date for Apply Online: 16 March 2021

Pay Exam Fee Last Date: 16 March 2021

Exam Date: Notified Soon

Admit Card Available: Notified Soon

RPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification Vacancy Details

Assistant Testing Officer - 4 Posts

Superintendent Garden - 1 Post

RPSC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Testing Officer - M.Sc. in Geology or M.Sc. in Chemistry; 2 years experience in Testing of Soils/aggregates etc. in case of either M.Sc. Geology or M.Sc. Chemistry.

Superintendent Garden -B.Sc. (Agri.) with Horticulture as special subject and possessing 2 years experience in ornamental gardens; Working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagri Script and knowledge of Rajasthani Culture.

RPSC Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 21 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download RPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

RPSC Recruitment 2021 Apply Online - to active soon

Official Website

How to apply for RPSC Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online from 17 February to 16 March 2021. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the online application for future reference.

RPSC Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

General / Other State: 350/-

OBC / BC: 250/-

SC / ST: 150/-

