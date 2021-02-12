UP Junior Teacher Recruitment 2021: 1894 Vacancies to be filled through UP SUPER TET 2021, Apply Online from 22 Feb onwards

UP Junior Teacher Recruitment 2021: Uttar Pradesh High Education Service Commission has released a notification for recruitment to the various posts of UP Assistant Teacher & Headmaster posts in Junior High School of Uttar Pradesh through SUPER TET 2021 exam. This recruitment drive will be done for filling 1894 vacancies of Assistant Teacher and Head Master in UP Aided Schools.

Out of 1894 UP Aided Junior Teacher Vacancies, 1504 vacancies are for Assistant Teacher Posts and 390 are for Head Master Posts. All Interested candidates will be able to apply for Junior Aided High School Teacher Recruitment from 22 February 2021 onwards and the application process conclude on 8th March 2021. Candidates can go through this article for more details including vacancies, eligibility, important dates and eligibility and other details.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 22 February 2021

Last Date for registration of online application: 08 March 2021

Last Date for depositing online application fee: 09 March 2021

Last Date for submission of the application form and take a hard copy of application: 10 March 2021

Admit Card Release Date: 05th April 2021

Written Exam Date: 11th April 2021

Answer Key Release Date: 16th April 2021 (Provisional); 07th May 2021 (Final)

Result Date: To be Notified Later

UP Junior Teacher Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Teacher - Candidate must have done B.Ed/BTC/D.El.Ed or 4-year of B.El.Ed or any relevant course from a recognized University; The candidate must have also passed CTET/UTET Exam.

Head Master - Graduate or equivalent with 5 years of experience.

UP Junior Teacher Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - The age limit of the candidate must be between the age group of 21 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per govt. Norms)

UP Junior Teacher Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of written test and interview.

Download UP Junior Teacher Recruitment 2021 Notice

UP Junior Teacher Recruitment 2021 Apply Online - to active soon

Official Website

How to apply for UP Junior Teacher Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 22 Feb to 8 March 2021. Candidates are advised to take a printout of the application for future reference.