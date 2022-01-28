RPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 53 Geophysicist, Technical Assistant and Others @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Eligibility

RPSC has invited online application for the 53 Technical Assistant and other post on its official website. Check RPSC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

RPSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Junior Hydrogeologist, Junior Geophysicist,Technical Assistant and Other. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts from 03 February 2022 to 02 March 2022.

Candidates applying for RPSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification should note that selection for these posts will be done on the basis of their performance in the interview. However Commission can conduct written exam also as per need with the number of candidates applied for the above posts.



Important Dates for RPSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Opening Date for Online Application: 03 February 2022

Last Date for Submission of Application: 02 March 2022.

Vacancy Details for RPSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Junior Geophysicist: 05

Junior Hydrogeologist: 08

Technical Assistant – Chemistry: 04

Technical Assistant – Hydrogeology: 36

Eligibility Criteria for RPSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Junior Geophysicist: M.Sc. Geophysics or M.Tech. (Electronics) from a University or Institution established by law in India. 2 Years’ experience of handling geophysical equipment

Junior Hydrogeologist: M.Sc./M.Tech./M.Sc.(Tech.) in Geology or Applied Geology from a University established by law in India, or Diploma in Applied Geology from Indian School of Mines, Dhanbad.

Technical Assistant – Chemistry: M.Sc. in Chemistry.

Technical Assistant – Hydrogeology: M.Sc./M.Tech./M.Sc.(Tech.) in Geology or Applied Geology from a University established by law in India, or Diploma in Applied Geology

from Indian School of Mines, Dhanbad.

For all posts, candidates should have Working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagri Script and knowledge of Rajasthani Culture.

How to Apply for RPSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in from 03 February 2022 to 02 March 2022. The candidates can refer to the official notification hyperlinks for reference.