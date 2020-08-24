RPSC SI Interview Admit Card 2020 out, Download Rajasthan SI & Platoon Commander Exam 2016 Interview Call Letter @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC Admit Card 2020: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit card for SI & Platoon Commander Interview Round. All those candidates who have successfully qualified in the written exam/Physical Efficiency Test can download the interview admit card through the official website of RPSC.i.e.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The commission has uploaded the RPSC SI 2016 Interview Letter for additional candidates and for the candidates who are recommended by the court. The dates of the interview round are mentioned on the admit cards. Candidates can download RPSC SI 2016 Interview Letter followed by the instructions given below.

How and Where to Download RPSC SI 2016 Interview Letter?

Go to the RPSC Website.i.e.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on RPSC SI 2016 Interview Letter flashing on the homepage.

Then, it will redirect you to a new window.

Click on RPSC SI 2016 Interview Letter by a court or RPSC SI 2016 Interview Letter for additional candidates.

Enter Roll Number, Date of Birth, Captcha and click on submit button.

Then, the RPSC SI 2016 Interview Letter will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates are advised to download RPSC SI 2016 Interview Letter and save it for future reference.

RPSC SI 2016 Interview Letter (Additional Candidates)

RPSC SI 2016 Interview Letter (By Court Order)

All selected candidates are required to carry all essential documents along with the RPSC SI 2016 Interview Letter. Candidates can directly download RPSC SI 2016 Interview Letter by clicking on the above link. All candidates are advised to follow social distancing norms for COVID-19 released by the Government.

