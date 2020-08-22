UPSC Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 35 Specialist Grade-III Assistant Professor, Research Officer & GDMO Posts @upsc.gov.in

UPSC Recruitment 2020: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released recruitment notification for the post of Specialist Grade-III, Assistant Professor, Research Officer & GDMO. Eligible and interested persons can apply for UPSC Recruitment 2020 through online mode on official website from 21 August to 10 September 2020.

Important Dates

Starting Date for Submission of Online Recruitment Application: 21 August 2020

Closing Date for Submission of Online Recruitment Application: 10 September 2020 (23:59 HRS)

UPSC Vacancy Details

Specialist Grade-III Assistant Professor(Neurology), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare - 24 Posts

Research Officer (Social Studies), Office of the Registrar General of India, Ministry of Home Affairs - 1 Post

Senior Scientific Officer(Lie-Detection), Forensic Science Laboratory, Home Department - 3 Posts

General Duty Medical Officer(Homeopathy), Directorate of AYUSH, Department of Health and Family Welfare - 7 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Specialist Grade-III, Assistant Professor, Research Officer & GDMO

Educational Qualification:

Specialist Grade-III - A recognized MBBS degree qualification included in the First Schedule or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956). Holders of Educational qualifications included in Part II of the Third Schedule should also fulfill the conditions specified in sub-section (3) of section 13 of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956). Post-Graduate degree in the concerned speciality or super speciality mentioned in Section A of Schedule VI from recognized Teaching Institute i.e. Doctorate of Medicine (Neurology); or Diplomate National Board (Neurology).

Research Officer (Social Studies) - Master’s Degree in Anthropology (with specialization in Cultural or Social Anthropology) or Sociology from a recognized University

Senior Scientific Officer - Master’s Degree in Psychology or Criminology from a recognized University or equivalent

General Duty Medical Officer(Homeopathy) - Degree in Homoeopathy of a recognized University or Statutory State Board/ Council of equivalent recognized under the Homoeopathy Central Council Act, 1973 (59 of 1973). Enrolment on State Register or Central Register of Homoeopathy.

Age Limit:

Specialist Grade-III Assistant Professor (Neurology) - 40 years

Research Officer (Social Studies) - 35 years

Senior Scientific Officer(Lie-Detection) - 35 years

General Duty Medical Officer(Homeopathy) - 35 years

Official Notification Download Here Click Here Online Application Link Click Here Official Website Link Click Here

Download our Sarkari Naukri app from Play Store

How to Apply for UPSC Recruitment 2020 ?

Candidates can apply through online mode. The Online registration of applications is available on the UPSC website: www.upsconline.nic.in.