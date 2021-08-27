Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

RPSC SO Recruitment 2021 Notification out for Statistical Officer Posts @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Application Process

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the 43 post of Statistical Officer on its official website. Check all details here about RPSC Statistical Officer Recruitment 2021.

Created On: Aug 27, 2021 07:55 IST
RPSC Statistical Officer Recruitment 2021
RPSC Statistical Officer Recruitment 2021

RPSC SO Recruitment 2021 Notification: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the 43 post of Statistical Officer. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 02 October 2021.

Candidates with requisite educational qualification including Master’s degree in Economics/Mathematics with paper in Statistics/ Statistics/Commerce with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply RPSC SO Recruitment 2021 Notification.

Notification Details: 
Advt. No. 04/2021-22 for  2021
Date: 26-08-2021

Important Dates for RPSC Statistical Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification: 
Opening Date for Submission of Online Application: 03 September 2021
Closing Date for Submission of Online Application: 02 October 2021

Vacancy Details for RPSC Statistical Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification: 
Statistical Officer-43  Posts

Eligibility Criteria for RPSC Statistical Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification: 
Educational Qualification 
 (a) At least second class Master’s degree in Economics, or (b) At least second class Master’s degree in Statistics, or
 (c) At least second class Master’s degree in Mathematics with paper in Statistics, or (d) At least second class Master’s degree in Commerce with Statistics, or
 (e) At least second class M.Sc (Agriculture) Statistics from a University established by law in India or Foreign qualifications recognized as equivalent thereto by the Government. and
 A certificate (RS-CIT course conducted by Rajasthan Knowledge Corporation Limited) awarded by Vardhaman Mahaveer Open University, Kota or any other certificate awarded by a competent authority declared equivalent to above certificate by the Department of Information, Technology and Communication, Government of Rajasthan. 
Experience:- Experience of handling official Statistics atl east for one year in a Government Department or reputed Commercial concern or University

Pay Scale - Pay Matrix Level - 12 (Grade Pay -4800/-)

Age Limit - 21 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

RPSC SO Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF


How to apply for RPSC Statistical Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification: 
Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in from 03 September to 02 October 2021 with the official websitei.e.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. 
In a bid to apply for RPSC Statistical Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification You will have to click on ‘Apply Online’ or log in through https://sso.rajasthan.gov.in website and then fill up the online application by clicking on one-time registration OTR on the recruitment portal. All candidates are advised to take a print out of the online application after submitting the application.

FAQ

What is the process to apply for RPSC Statistical Officer Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in from 03 September to 02 October 2021 with the official websitei.e.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. In a bid to apply for RPSC Statistical Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification You will have to click on ‘Apply Online’ or log in through https://sso.rajasthan.gov.in website and then fill up the online application by clicking on one-time registration OTR on the recruitment portal. All candidates are advised to take a print out of the online application after submitting the application.

What are the numbers of Vacancy in RPSC Statistical Officer Recruitment 2021?

Statistical Officer-43 Posts

What are the Important Dates for RPSC Statistical Officer Recruitment 2021?

Important Dates for RPSC Statistical Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification: Opening Date for Submission of Online Application: 03 September 2021 Closing Date for Submission of Online Application: 02 October 2021

What is the Eligibility Criteria for RPSC Statistical Officer Recruitment 2021?

Candidates should have... (a) At least second class Master’s degree in Economics, or (b) At least second class Master’s degree in Statistics, or (c) At least second class Master’s degree in Mathematics with paper in Statistics, or (d) At least second class Master’s degree in Commerce with Statistics, or (e) At least second class M.Sc (Agriculture) Statistics from a University established by law in India or Foreign qualifications recognized as equivalent thereto by the Government. and A certificate (RS-CIT course conducted by Rajasthan Knowledge Corporation Limited) awarded by Vardhaman Mahaveer Open University, Kota or any other certificate awarded by a competent authority declared equivalent to above certificate by the Department of Information, Technology and Communication, Government of Rajasthan.

What are the Jobs in RPSC Statistical Officer Recruitment 2021?

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the 43 post of Statistical Officer.

Take Free Online Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) 2021 Mock Test

Start Now
Comment ()

Related Categories

Job Summary
NotificationRPSC SO Recruitment 2021 Notification out for Statistical Officer Posts @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Application Process
Notification DateAug 27, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionAug 27, 2021
CityAjmer
StateRajasthan
CountryIndia
Education Qual Post Graduate
Functional Finance
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

9 + 1 =
Post

Comments