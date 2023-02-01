RPSC Statistical Officer 2021 Screening Test Result OUT, check result here and Download PDF

Check here RPSC Statistical Officer 2021 Screening Test Result. check details here like how to view and download pdf of the result.

RPSC Statistical Officer 2021 Screening Test Result : RPSC Statistical Officer 2021 Screening Test Result has been released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission on its official website at- https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/ Candidates who appeared in the Screening Test/Counselling conducted by the commission on 29 and 30 June 2022 can check details here like how to view and download their result and check their roll numbers in the PDF. Candidates clearing the screening test will be further expected to appear for the interview round. The details of interview round like date schedule and venue will be further communicated to the candidates and details of which will be uploaded on the commission's website in coming weeks. The exam for Statistical Officer 2021 was conducted on 18 December 2021. A total of 86 candidates are shortlisted to appear for the interview round.

Candidates can download the PDF of RPSC Statistical Officer 2021 Screening Test Result along with roll no. of candidates shortlisted from the interview from the direct link given below.

Direct Link to download the PDF of RPSC Statistical Officer Screening Test Result - Click Here



Candidates can also download the RPSC Statistical Officer Screening Test Result by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission at - https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/

Step 2: Go to the News and Events section

Step 3: Click on the flashing link titled- ‘Screening Result Preamble-(Qualified for Interview) for Statistical Officer 2021’

Step 4: A PDF of result consisting of shortlisted candidates roll no. will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check your roll no. and keep safe for future reference.

There are a total of 43 vacancies in the RPSC SO Recruitment 2021 for which a total of 86 candidates are shortlisted to appear for the interview round. Among the 86 shortlisted candidates, the candidature of 32 candidates is provisional.