RPSC Admit Card 2022 (Out) for Technical Assistant, Scientist and Others @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Download Link

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has uploaded the admit card for the screening test for the posts of Technical Assistant on its official website. Check download link here.

RPSC Technical Assistant Admit Card 2022: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has uploaded the admit card for the screening test for the posts of Technical Assistant & others under the for Ground Water Dept. The Ground Water Dept. Screening Test 2022 for the various posts including Scientist, Technical Assistant and others are scheduled from 01 August 2022 onward. Candidates applies successfully for the screening test for the above posts can download their Admit Card from the official website of RPSC-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

It is noted that Commission is set to conduct the screening test for the posts of Technical Assistant & others under the for Ground Water Dept on 01-02 August 2022.

In a bid to download the RPSC Technical Assistant Admit Card 2022 candidates will have to provide their login credentials to the link avaiaalble on the official website.

Direct Link to Download: RPSC Technical Assistant Admit Card 2022





Candidates applied for the post of Technical Assistant and other posts can download RPSC Technical Assistant Admit Card 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.



How to Download RPSC Technical Assistant Admit Card 2022 ?

Step 1: Go to the official website of RPSC

Step 2: Click on the admit card link ‘Admit Card for Asst. Stats. Off (Eco. And Stats.) 2021’

Step 3: Now, go to ‘Press Note Regarding Admit Card for Ground Water Dept. Screening Test 2022

’ and click on ‘Get Admit Card’

Step 4: Download RPSC Admit Card using your ‘Application No.’ and ‘Date of Birth’

Step 5: Enter the text given

Step 6: Download RPSC Assistant Statistical Officer Admit Card