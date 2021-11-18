RRB MI Skill Test 2021: Teaching Skill Test & Performance Test Date Announced, Check Schedule Here

RRB MI Skill Test 2021: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released an important update regarding the commencement of the Skill Test and Performance Test for the recruitment of Ministerial & Isolated Categories (Steno, Jr Translator & Chief Law Asst). The candidates can check the complete details on RRB website.

According to the latest release, the Teaching Skill Test and Performance Test will be held from 13 December 2021 to 15 December 2021. The above schedule is tentative. RRB reserve the right to change the schedule (Date & Venue) in case of any administrative/unforeseen/ unavoidable circumstances.

Earlier, the skill test was to be held on 29 and 31st October 2021 at various exam centers. The candidates qualified for the skill test can now download the complete schedule through the official website. For the Teaching Skill Test/Performance Test, candidates will be given a maximum of 30 minutes time to prepare. They may use power-point presentations or any other teaching aid available at the venue.

All the candidates appearing in the skill test and performance test are advised to follow instructions/guidelines related to COVID-19. For further details and updates, the candidates are advised to visit the official website of Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) only.

Railway Ministerial & Isolated Categories Teaching Skill Test & Performance Test (CEN 03/2019) Details

Teaching Skill Test shall be based on Teaching Ability, Teaching Methodology, Content Expertise, Appropriateness of Material, incorporation of the recent development in the discipline, Communication Skill, Presentation Skill, Classroom Management Skill, understanding of Subject Matter, Problem Solving Ability, Decision Making, Creativity, Leadership & Motivation Quality.

While, Performance test for Dance and Music shall be based on skill in singing, playing various musical instruments, dance performance, presentation skill, coordination, expression, energy level, rhythm, and experimentation with art forms, imagination and innovation/creativity, and artistic temperament. For the Performance Test, the candidates must bring necessary instruments/ equipment’s/costumes as required by them.

The candidates should note that Teaching Skill Test/Performance test can be video graphed.