RRB MI DV Admit Card 2022 OUT: Check Direct Link to Download (CEN 03/2019) Call Letter here

RRB MI DV Admit Card 2022 has been released on the official website of RRBs. Check RRB MI DV Admit Card 2022 Download Link and other details here.

RRB MI DV Admit Card 2022: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the admit card for document verification for recruitment to the post of Ministerial & Isolated Categories (MI), against advertisement number 03/2019. Candidates who have been selected for document verification can download their call letters from the official website of RRBs.

The board has only uploaded the admit card for RRB Bengaluru, Ajmer, Bhubaneswar, Ranchi, Secunderabad, Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Bilaspur, Guwahati, Jammu, Kolkata, Malda, Allahabad, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Mumbai and Patna. Candidates can download RRB MI DV Admit Card 2022 followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download RRB MI DV Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official website of RRBs. Click on the notification link that reads 'Click here to download e-call letter for Document Verification: . A login link will be opened. Now, Enter your Roll Number, Date of Birth, Registered Mobile Number, Captcha Code and other details. RRB MI DV Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download RRB MI DV Admit Card 2022 and save it for future reference.

Download RRB MI DV Admit Card 2022

The candidates are required to produce original documents along with the two sets of photocopies in A4 as size as detailed in CEN and the e-letter issued for Document Verification. After completion of the document verification, the candidates will be sent to the medical exam at the nominated Railway Hospital under the located jurisdiction of the concerned RRB on the next day of DV.

The candidates are required to be prepared to stay for three-four days accordingly. Candidates have to pay a prescribed fee of Rs. 24/- only. There are no charges to be paid to the Hospital/Health Unit for a medical exam.

Documents to Carry while appearing for Document Verification

Candidates must also bring the following document at the time of Document Verification (DV):-

(i) 03 Passport size photograph not older than three months.

(ii) Upper portion of the e-call letters of CBT, Stenography Skill Test/ Translation Test/Teaching Skill Test and Performance Test (Wherever called and appeared).

(iii) Photocopy of both sides ofAadhar card.

(iv) Receipt of payment is made through challan at SBI branch or post office.

If you fail to produce the above mentioned original certificates on the date of document verification, your candidature is liable to be rejected and no further correspondence will be entertained in the matter. Candidates are advised to read all instructions given on the admit card and appear for the document verification one hour prior to the document verification. Candidates can download RRB MI DV Admit Card Directly by clicking on the above link.

RRB MI Online Exam was conducted from 15 December to 18 December 2020 and on 07 January 2021 and the Stenography Skill Test/Translation Test/ Teaching Skill Test/Performance Test was held from 27 October 2021 to 02 January 2022.