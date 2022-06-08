RRB NTPC CBT 2 Level 4 Result 2022 Declared at rrbsiliguri.gov.in: Check Link Here

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Level 4 Result 2022 has been announced by RRB Siliguri on rrbsiliguri.gov.in. Check Links below:

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Level 4 Result 2022 has been announced by the Railway Recruitment Board of Siliguri on its website i.e. rrbsiliguri.gov.in. Applicants, who attended the RRB NTPC CBT 2 on 10 May 2022 for Pay Level 4 of Category 8, can download RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2022 by visiting the official website of RRBs. RRB NTPC CBT 2 Level 4 Result for all other zones shall also be announced soon.

We have provided RRB NTPC CBT 2 Level 4 Result Link in the table just below:

RRB Name RRB NTPC CBT 2 Level 4 Result Download Link RRB NTPC CBT 2 Level 4 Cut-Off Link RRB Siliguri RRB Siliguri NTPC CBT 2 Level 4 Result Download Link RRB Siliguri NTPC CBT 2 Level 4 Result Download Link

The Indian Railways has also declared the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result for Level 6 on its zonal website of RRB. The candidates can download RRB NTPC CBT 2 Level 6 Result by visiting the provided link.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Level 6 Result 2022

The next round of the recruitment is Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT). Based on the performance in the 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CEN No. 01/2019), conducted on 10.05.2022 for Level 4, candidates bearing the Roll Numbers have been provisionally shortlisted for Appearing in the Aptitude Test.

How to Download RRB NTPC CBT Level 4 Result 2022 ?