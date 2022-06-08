RRB NTPC CBT 2 Level 4 Result 2022 Declared at rrbsiliguri.gov.in: Check Link Here

RB NTPC CBT 2 Level 4 Result 2022 has been announced by the Railway Recruitment Board of Siliguri on its website i.e. Applicants, who attended the RRB NTPC CBT 2 on 10 May 2022 for Pay Level 4 of Category 8, can download RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2022 by visiting the official website of RRBs. RRB NTPOC CBT 2 4 Level Result for all other zones shall also be announced soon. The
We have provided RRB NTPC CBT 2 Level 4 Result Link in the table just below:
|RRB Name
|RRB NTPC CBT 2 Level 4 Result Download Link
|RRB NTPC CBT 2 Level 4 Cut-Off Link
|RRB Siliguri
|RRB Siliguri NTPC CBT 2 Level 4 Result Download Link
The Indian Railways has also declared the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result for Level 6 on its zonal website of RRB. The candidates can download RRB NTPC CBT 2 Level 6 Result by visiting the provided link.
RRB NTPC CBT 2 Level 6 Result 2022
The next round of the recruitment is Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT). Based on the performance in the 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CEN No. 01/2019), conducted on 10.05.2022 for Level 4, candidates bearing the Roll Numbers have been provisionally shortlisted for Appearing in the Aptitude Test.
How to Download RRB NTPC CBT Level 4 Result 2022 ?
- Go to the official website of RRB - rrbsiliguri.gov.in
- Scroll Download and click on ‘Click here for RESULT’ of LEVEL - 4 (CAT. NO. 08)
- Gicen under ‘CEN NO. 01/2019 (Recruitment for NTPC Graduate and Under Graduate posts)
- LIST OF CANDIDATES SHORTLISTED FOR COMPUTER BASED APTITUDE TEST’
- Download RRB NTPC CBT 2 Level 4 Result PDF
- Check the roll numbers of all shortisted candidates