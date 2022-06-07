RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2022 (Out) @rrbchennai.gov.in: Check Download Link and Cut-Off Here

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2022 has been released by RRBs on its website. Candidates can check download and cut-off link from here.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2022 Download: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the result of Computer Based Test (CBT) 2 for Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) Posts on the official websites of RRB Chennai i.e. rrbchennai.gov.in under CEN 01/2019. Candidates who appeared in RRB NTPC 2 Exam for Pay Level 6 can download the RRB NTPC Result by visiting the RRBs websites.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result Links are also provided in the table below:

Name of the Zone RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result Link RRB NTPC CBT 2 Cut-Off Link RRB Chennai RRB Chennai NTPC CBT 2 Result Link RRB Chennai NTPC CBT 2 Cut-Off Link RRB Allahabad RRB Allahabad NTPC CBT 2 Result Link RRB Allahabad NTPC CBT 2 Cut-Off Link RRB Bhopal RRB Bhopal NTPC CBT 2 Result Link RRB Bhopal NTPC CBT 2 Cut-Off Link RRB Ajmer RRB Ajmer NTPC CBT 2 Result Link RRB Ajmer NTPC CBT 2 Cut-Off Link RRB Ahmedabad RRB Ahmedabad NTPC CBT 2 Result Link RRB Ahmedabad NTPC CBT 2 Cut-Off Link RRB Bangalore RRB Bangalore NTPC CBT 2 Result Link RRB Bangalore NTPC CBT 2 Cut-Off Link RRB Guwahati RRB Guwahati NTPC CBT 2 Result Link RRB Guwahati NTPC CBT 2 Cut-Off Link RRB Bilaspur RRB Bilaspur NTPC CBT 2 Result Link RRB Bilaspur NTPC CBT 2 Cut-Off Link RRB Bhubneshwar RRB Bhubneshwar NTPC CBT 2 Result Link RRB Bhubneshwar NTPC CBT 2 Cut-Off Link RRB Patna RRB Patna NTPC CBT 2 Result Link RRB Patna NTPC CBT 2 Cut-Off Link RRB Muzaffarpur RRB Muzaffarpur NTPC CBT 2 Result Link RRB Muzaffarpur NTPC CBT 2 Cut-Off Link RRB Mumbai RRB Mumbai NTPC CBT 2 Result Link RRB Mumbai NTPC CBT 2 Cut-Off Link RRB Malda RRB Malda NTPC CBT 2 Result Link RRB Malda NTPC CBT 2 Cut-Off Link RRB Kolkata RRB Kolkata NTPC CBT 2 Result Link RRB Kolkata NTPC CBT 2 Cut-Off Link RRB Jammu RRB Jammu NTPC CBT 2 Result Link RRB Jammu NTPC CBT 2 Cut-Off Link RRB Thiruvananthapuram RRB Thiruvananthapuram NTPC CBT 2 Result Link RRB Thiruvananthapuram NTPC CBT 2 Cut-Off Link RRB Siliguri RRB Siliguri NTPC CBT 2 Result Link RRB Siliguri NTPC CBT 2 Cut-Off Link RRB Secunderabad RRB Secunderabad NTPC CBT 2 Result Link RRB Secunderabad NTPC CBT 2 Cut-Off Link RRB Ranchi RRB Ranchi NTPC CBT 2 Result Link RRB Ranchi NTPC CBT 2 Cut-Off Link

RRB NTPC Aptitude Test 2022

The candidates whose roll number is available in RRB NTPC 2 Result PDF are provisionally shortlisted for appearing in the Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT). The date and time of the test will be intimated soon to the candidates

How to Download RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2022 ?

Go to the official website of RRB i.e. RRB Chennai - rrbchennai.gov.in Click on the link 'Click here-CBT Result: Shortlisted candidate for CBAT' given under CEN No. 01/2019 NON TECHNICAL POPULAR CATEGORIES (NTPC)' Download RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result PDF Check roll numbers of selected candidates

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Level 6 Exam was held on 09 May 2022, The result for all other zones shall be uploaded soon on its website. The candidates are advised to keep their eye on this page for updates.

RRB NTPC CBT Level 4 Exam was conducted on 10 May 2022 for which the result is also expected soon on RRBs website.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 for Pay Level 5, 3 and 2

Indian Railways is conducting the online exam for 5, 3 and 2 Levels from 12 June 2022 to 17 June 2022. Candidates can check the admit card updates and other details by clicking on the link below:

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card and Other Updates