RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor Admit Card 2021 on 9 September: Check Krishi Parvekshak Exam Details Here

RSMSSB will release the admit card for the post of Agriculture Supervisor (Krishi Parvekshak) on 09 September 2021. Check Details Here

RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor Admit Card 2021: Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) is conducting recruitment exam for the post of Agriculture Supervisor (Krishi Parvekshak) on 18 September 2021 from 10 AM to 12 Noon and the admit cards will be uploaded on 09 September 2021. The candidates will be able to download Rajasthan Agriculture Supervisor on official website -rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The candidates should reach the centre atleast one and half hour before the exam and follow all the COVID-19 guidelines at the centre.They should also carry their RSMSSB Krishi Parvekshak Admit Card along with one ID Proof such as Voter ID, Aadhar Card, Passport, Driving License etc., latest 2.5 x 2.5 coloured photo and one blue pen. No other material is allowed at the centre. The candidates can check more details through the link below:

RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor Admit Card Notice

RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor Exam Pattern

There will 100 multiple-choice questions in 5 parts. The total marks of the exam are 300 and the candidates will be given 2 hours to complete the test. Negative marking of 1/3 marks will be done every wrong answer. The candidates can check pattern through the table below

Subject No. of Question Marks General Hindi 15 45 GK, History and Culture of Rajasthan 25 75 Culinary Science 20 60 Horticulture 20 60 Animal Husbandry 20 60 Total 100 300

RSMSSB is conducting the exam for filling 2254 vacancies in Non TSP and TSP areas.