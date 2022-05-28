RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor Final Result 2022 (OUT) on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Cut Off Marks, & Merit List Here

RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor Final Result 2022: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the final result for the post of Agriculture Supervisor. Candidates who appeared in the Agriculture Supervisor Exam can download the list of selected candidates from the official website of RSMSSB.i.e. rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor Exam was held on 18 September 2021 and its result was announced on 23 November 2021. The result of document verification was released on 7 March 2022 wherein 2066 candidates were selected for non - tsp area, and 268 candidates were selected from TSP area. Now, the board has released the final result of the remaining 43 candidates. Candidates can check roll number, and cut off marks from the official website. Candidates can also follow the easy steps to download RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor Final Result 2022.

How to Download RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor Final Result 2022?

Visit the official website of RSMSSB.i.e. rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Click on the notification link that reads 'RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor Final Result 2022' flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Check your roll number and save the PDF for future use.

RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor Cut Off Marks

Category Category Cut Off Marks General Gen 231.8583 Female 227.3198 Widow - Divyangjan - EWS Gen - Female - Widow NA Divyangjan - SC Gen 206.498 Female 185. 2591 Widow NA Divyangjan - ST Gen 208. 2874 Female - Widow NA Divyangjan - OBC Gen 228.9433 Female - Widow NA Divyangjan - MBC Gen 218.7126 Female - Widow NA Divyangjan -

Horizontal Cut Off

SP - 52.6802