RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor Final Result 2022 (OUT) on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Cut Off Marks, & Merit List Here

Updated: May 28, 2022 11:08 IST
RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor Final Result 2022

RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor Final Result 2022:  Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the final result for the post of Agriculture Supervisor. Candidates who appeared in the Agriculture Supervisor Exam can download the list of selected candidates from the official website of RSMSSB.i.e. rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. 

RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor Exam was held on 18 September 2021 and its result was announced on 23 November 2021. The result of document verification was released on 7 March 2022 wherein 2066 candidates were selected for non - tsp area, and 268 candidates were selected from TSP area. Now, the board has released the final result of the remaining 43 candidates. Candidates can check roll number, and cut off marks from the official website. Candidates can also follow the easy steps to download RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor Final Result 2022.

How to Download RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor Final Result 2022?

  1. Visit the official website of RSMSSB.i.e. rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
  2. Click on the notification link that reads 'RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor Final Result 2022' flashing on the homepage. 
  3. A PDF will be opened. 
  4. Check your roll number and save the PDF for future use.

Download RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor Final Result 2022

RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor Cut Off Marks

Category Category  Cut Off Marks
General Gen 231.8583
  Female 227.3198
  Widow -
  Divyangjan -
EWS Gen -
  Female -
  Widow NA
  Divyangjan -
SC Gen 206.498
  Female 185. 2591
  Widow NA
  Divyangjan -
ST Gen 208. 2874
  Female -
  Widow NA
  Divyangjan -
OBC Gen 228.9433
  Female -
  Widow NA
  Divyangjan -
MBC Gen 218.7126
  Female -
  Widow NA
  Divyangjan -

Horizontal Cut Off

SP - 52.6802

