RSMSSB Computor Recruitment 2023 for 538 Vacancies, Apply at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB Computor Recruitment 2023 is out for 538 Vacancies on the official website. Candidates can check here the detailed information mentioned below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, and other important details for Rajasthan Computor (Sanganak).

RSMSSB Computor Recruitment 2023: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has released a notification for RSMSSB Computor Recruitment 2023. This year there are a total of 538 vacancies will be filled. Applications have to be filled online via the official website of Rajasthan Staff Selection Board-Candidates who are 18 years old and less than 40 years of age as on 1 January 2024 can apply. Reservation will be provided as per government rules. Candidates who possess a degree or diploma in Computer Science/Computer Application are eligible.

RSMSSB Computor Recruitment 2023 Notification Date

The notification for RSMSSB Computor Recruitment 2023 is released on July 7, 2023 on the official website of RSMSSB. Candidates can download the RSMSSB Sanganak Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are devised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 583 vacancies announced in the advertisement.

RSMSSB Computor Recruitment 2023

Candidates can check here the detailed information according to the notice released by the commission. For detailed information, candidates are advised to read the Rajasthan Sanganak notification PDF and visit the official website.

RSMSSB Computor Recruitment 2023: Overview

The notification is out for 583 vacancies for the post of Computor. Rajasthan Computor recruitment 2023 overview is provided below for the candidates.

RSMSSB Computor Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board Posts Name Computor Total Vacancies 583 Mode of Application Online Vacancy Announced on July 7, 2023 Application Started July 12, 2023 Last Date to Apply August 10, 2023 Selection process Written Exam, DV and Medical

RSMSSB Computor Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

Candidates can check the RSMSSB Computor Recruitment 2023 important dates from the table given below. The RSMSSB Computor Recruitment 2023 dates have been announced along with the notification.

RSMSSB Computor Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Announced July 7, 2023 Notification Release July 7, 2023 Online Application Begins July 12, 2023 Last Date to Apply August 10, 2023

RSMSSB Sanganak Educational Qualification:

Bachelor's degree in economics, statistics, or mathematics as the discipline subjects / a Part-1 certificate from the Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata.

The Department of Electronics, Government of India, is in charge of DOEACC.

NIELIT Certificate Course of Computer Concept by New Delhi / Computer Operator and Programmatic Assistant or Data Preparation and Computer Software (D.P.C.S) Certificate from a National or State Council of Vocational Training Scheme / Supported by "O"

Lower Level Certificate / Degree, Diploma, or Certificate in Computer Science or Computer Application from a University founded by Indian law or an Institution recognized by the Government / Senior Secondary Certificate from a recognized board of secondary education in India with Computer Science or Computer Applications being one of the subjects / Diploma in Computer Science and Engineering from a Polytechnic Institution recognized by the Government / A certificate course in Rajasthan State Information Technology offered by Vardhman Mahaveer Open University, which is managed by Rajasthan Knowledge Corporation Limited, (NCP PRO).

Working knowledge of Hindi written in Devanagari script, as well as awareness of Rajasthani culture.

Nationality

Age Limit:

18 to 40 years

RSMSSB Computor Recruitment 2023 Apply Online & Fees

Candidates can fill the RSMSSB Computor Recruitment 2023 application form from the official website. The link to apply will be activated on 12 July. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying. For more information o candidates can visit the official website

RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023 Application Fee