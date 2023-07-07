RSMSSB Computor Jobs 2023 for 538 Vacancies

RSMSSB Computor Recruitment 2023 for 538 Vacancies, Apply at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB Computor Recruitment 2023 is out for 538 Vacancies on the official website. Candidates can check here the detailed information mentioned below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, and other important details for Rajasthan Computor (Sanganak).

RSMSSB Computor Recruitment 20223
RSMSSB Computor Recruitment 20223

RSMSSB Computor Recruitment 2023: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has released a notification for RSMSSB Computor Recruitment 2023. This year there are a total of 538 vacancies will be filled. Applications have to be filled online via the official website of Rajasthan Staff Selection Board-Candidates who are 18 years old and less than 40 years of age as on 1 January 2024 can apply. Reservation will be provided as per government rules. Candidates who possess a degree or diploma in Computer Science/Computer Application are eligible.

 RSMSSB Computor Recruitment 2023 Notification Date

The notification for RSMSSB Computor Recruitment 2023 is released on July 7, 2023 on the official website of RSMSSB. Candidates can download the RSMSSB Sanganak Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are devised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 583 vacancies announced in the advertisement. 

Career Counseling

RSMSSB Computor Recruitment 2023

Candidates can check here the detailed information according to the notice released by the commission. For detailed information, candidates are advised to read the Rajasthan Sanganak notification PDF and visit the official website. 

RSMSSB Computor Recruitment 2023: Overview

The notification is out for 583 vacancies for the post of Computor. Rajasthan Computor  recruitment 2023 overview is provided below for the candidates. 

RSMSSB Computor Recruitment 2023

Recruitment Authority

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board

Posts Name

Computor

Total Vacancies

583

Mode of Application

Online

Vacancy Announced on

July 7, 2023

Application Started

July 12, 2023

Last Date to Apply

August 10, 2023

Selection process

Written Exam, DV and Medical

RSMSSB Computor Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

Candidates can check the RSMSSB Computor Recruitment 2023 important dates from the table given below. The RSMSSB Computor Recruitment 2023 dates have been announced along with the notification. 

 

RSMSSB Computor Recruitment 2023 

Vacancy Announced

July 7, 2023

Notification Release

July 7, 2023

Online Application Begins

July 12, 2023

Last Date to Apply

August 10, 2023

RSMSSB Sanganak Educational Qualification:

  • Bachelor's degree in economics, statistics, or mathematics as the discipline subjects / a Part-1 certificate from the Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata.
  • The Department of Electronics, Government of India, is in charge of DOEACC.
  • NIELIT Certificate Course of Computer Concept by New Delhi / Computer Operator and Programmatic Assistant or Data Preparation and Computer Software (D.P.C.S) Certificate from a National or State Council of Vocational Training Scheme / Supported by "O"
  •  Lower Level Certificate / Degree, Diploma, or Certificate in Computer Science or Computer Application from a University founded by Indian law or an Institution recognized by the Government / Senior Secondary Certificate from a recognized board of secondary education in India with Computer Science or Computer Applications being one of the subjects / Diploma in Computer Science and Engineering from a Polytechnic Institution recognized by the Government / A certificate course in Rajasthan State Information Technology offered by Vardhman Mahaveer Open University, which is managed by Rajasthan Knowledge Corporation Limited, (NCP PRO).
  • Working knowledge of Hindi written in Devanagari script, as well as awareness of Rajasthani culture.
    Nationality

Age Limit:

18 to 40 years

RSMSSB Computor Recruitment 2023 Apply Online & Fees

Candidates can fill the RSMSSB Computor Recruitment 2023 application form from the official website. The link to apply will be activated on 12 July. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying. For more information o candidates can visit the official website

RSMSSB IA Recruitment 2023 Application Fee

Gen/ OBC / EBC (CL)

Rs. 600/-

SC/ ST/ OBC/ EBC (NCL)/ PWD

Rs. 400/-

Mode of Payment

Online

 

 

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next