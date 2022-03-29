RSMSSB House Keeper Recruitment 2022: Check Eligibility Here

Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) will start the online application process for House Keeper Posts. Check Details Here.

RSMSSB House Keeper Recruitment 2022: Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has issued a new notice for hiring candidates for the post of House Keeper. Those who are from Hotel Management and Catering Background are eligible for RSMSSB Recruitment 2022.

Candidates should check the eligibility and other conditions in order to submit their application at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 05 April 2022

Last Date of Application - 04 May 2022

What is RSMSSB House Keeper Vacancy 2022

House Keeper - 33 Posts

Non TSP - 29

TSP - 04

Eligibility Criteria for RSMSSB House Keeper Posts

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should have Bachelor’s Degree with PG Diploma in Hotel Management and Catering OR 10+2 Intermediate with Diploma in Hotel Management and Catering.

Age Limit:

18 to 40 years

Selection Process for RSMSSB House Keeper Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of a exam of 100 Marks.

How to Apply for RSMSSB Recruitment 2022 ?

You can visit the official website of RSMSSB and submit the application by clicking on the link given at the official website.

RSMSSB House Keeper Recruitment Notification 2022