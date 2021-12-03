RSMSSB JE DV 2021 Date OUT @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Junior Engineer Document Verification DV Notice PDF Here

RSMSSB JE Junior Engineer DV 2021 has been released by Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Check RSMSSB JE DV 2021 PDF and other details here.

RSMSSB JE DV 2021: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB/ RSSB) has released the document verification schedule for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer (TSP & Non-TSP) vacancies against the advertisement number 01/2020. The candidates who appeared in the written test can download the document verification schedule through the official website of RSMSSB.i.e.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to the notice, the written test for the same was conducted on 12 September 2021 at the various exam centres. The result and revised result were released on 23 November 2021 and 30 November 2021 respectively. Those who have qualified in the written test are eligible for document verification which is scheduled to be held from 17 to 24 December 2021. The list of the document verification has been uploaded on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

How to Download RSMSSB JE DV 2021?

Visit the official website of RSMSSB.i.e.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Click on ‘JEN 2020 (Civil) (Degree): Document Verification Schedule’ flashing on the homepage. Click on ‘Download’. A PDF will be opened. Download RSMSSB JE DV 2021Provisional List and save it for future reference.

Download RSMSSB JE DV 2021 Provisional List

A total of 1235 vacancies of Junior Engineer (TSP & Non TSP) vacancies. The candidates can download RSMSSB JE DV 2021 Provisional List by clicking on the above link.