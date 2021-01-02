RSMSSB LDC Final Result 2021 Out for LDC/Junior Assistant Post @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Cut off Marks and Merit List

RSMSSB LDC/Junior Assistant Final Result 2021: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB), Jaipur has declared the RSMSSB LDC/Junior Assistant 2020 Final Result on its website. All candidates who appeared in the Document Verification round for LDC/Junior Assistant posts can download their result through the official website of RSMSSB.i.e.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB), a total of 597 candidates have been finally selected for LDC/Junior Assistant posts. Apart from these, Board has also recommended total 14 candidates under backlog list.

Candidates who have papered in the various round of selection process for LDC/Junior Assistant posts can check their result available on the official website. Selection has been done on the performance of candidates in various round under selection process conducted by Board for LDC/Junior Assistant.

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has also released the cut off marks for different category. Candidates can check their category wise cut off marks available on its official website.

All such candidates who have appeared in the various selections round for LDC/Junior Assistant posts can check their result available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

