RSMSSB Junior Instructor Answer Key 2019-20 Download @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Raise Objection if any from 23 Jan

RSMSSB Junior Instructor Answer Key 2019-20: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB), Jaipur has released the answer key of the exam for the post of Junior Instructor (Mechanic Diesel Engine, Electronics Mechanic, Refrigeration & Air Conditioning and Wireman). Candidates appeared in RSMSSB Junior Instructor Exam can download RSMSSB Junior Instructor Answer Keys and question papers from RSMSSB official website www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB Junior Instructor Answer Key PDFs are also given below. Candidates can check the answers for Junior Instructor Mechanic Diesel Engine, Junior Instructor Electronics Mechanic, Junior Instructor Refrigeration & Air Conditioning and Junior Instructor Wireman through the links below:

Candidates may also raise objection against any question or answer with a payment of Rs. 100/- per objection through online mode on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. RSMSSB Junior Instructor Objection Link will be activated on 23 January and the last date for submitting objection is 25 January 2020.

The exam for the post of Junior Instructor (Mechanic Diesel Engine) and Junior Instructor (Electronics Mechanic) was held on 23 December 2019 (Monday) while Junior Instructor (Mechanic Refrigeration & Air Conditioning) and Junior Instructor (Wireman) exam was conducted on 24 December 2019 (Tuesday).

The exam was conducted for the recruitment of 402 posts out of which 35 are for Electronics Mechanic, 31 for Electronics Mechanic, 17 for Refrigeration & Air Conditioning and 32 for Wireman.